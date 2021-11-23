FBC Ozark to share gospel in outdoor Christmas drama

OZARK – After taking a hiatus due to COVID-19, First Baptist Church of Ozark is excited to once again present Back to Bethlehem to the Southwest Missouri community. In the first two years of presenting this interactive walk-thru drama and with the Lord’s blessing, the church was able to share the gospel to over 4,500 people.

“After more than 18 months of people experiencing isolation, uncertainties, and chaos, they may be searching for hope now more than ever before. I believe that God can use Back to Bethlehem to show the one thing that is certain, the hope that is found in Jesus Christ,” said Drama Director Kathy Trantham.

With over 250 actors and support staff, Back to Bethlehem is an outdoor interactive Nativity where groups of about 20 people are led through first-century Bethlehem on the night that Jesus was born. Guests will experience a busy marketplace filled with merchants, shepherds, a Rabbi reading prophesy of the coming Messiah, and so much more

The 30-minute walk-thru experience doesn’t end at the manger scene, but also includes an explanation of Jesus’ perfect life, sacrificial death, resurrection and ascension.

David Hicks, Worship Pastor and Bethlehem director said, “If you are looking for a way to bring the whole gospel message to your lost family member or friend, PLEASE bring them. We promise to show them Jesus!”

Back to Bethlehem is free to the public and will be held December 4-5 and 10-12. Please visit www.fbcozark.org/bethlehem for more information.