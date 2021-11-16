Actor Ken Bevel to be featured at HLGU banquet, Nov. 19

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University announced Ken Bevel, pastor, actor, and Marine, as the keynote speaker for the 80th Annual Booster Banquet. The banquet will be held Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. The Booster Banquet is sponsored by HNB Bank.

Ken Bevel is a native of Jacksonville, FL. After 20 years of active service in the United States Marine Corps, Ken retired to serve in the ministry. He is currently the pastor of Membership and Local Missions at Sherwood Baptist Church in Albany, GA.

Ken is recognized for his role as Lieutenant Michael Simmons in the 2008 inspirational movie “Fireproof” and for his role as Nathan Hayes in the 2011 movie “Courageous.” He is also a 20-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He is a graduate of the University of Memphis with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering Technology and a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School with a Masters of Business Administration degree in Logistics Management.

Ken is married to his wife Lauana, and they have two children, Kyra and Kaleb.

For more information about the 2021 Booster Banquet, please contact Lauren Youse ’05 M ‘16, director of alumni services and development, at 573.629.3126, or via email at lauren.youse@hlg.edu.

