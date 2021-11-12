MBC nominating committee members appointed, Oct. 26

BRANSON – Missouri Baptist Convention President Jon Nelson, in consultation with the other officers, has appointed eight new members for three-year terms on the Nominating Committee, terms to expire 2024; and three members with terms to expire in 2022 and 2023.

Daniel Carr, pastor of Canaan Baptist Church, St. Louis, has been nominated to serve as chairman for 2022.

New member term expiring 2022

1. Greg Gaumer (M), Redeemer Church, Springfield (SW)(filling unexpired term)

New members term expiring 2023

1. Doug Austin (L), Bethany, Cape Girardeau (SE) (filling unexpired term)

2. Justin Honey (M), FBC, Kirksville (NE)(filling unexpired term)

New members term expiring 2024

1. David Bronson (M), Concord, Jefferson City (C)

2. Dan Cogan (M), Northland, Kansas City (WC)

3. Jeff Cox (L), Frederick Avenue, St. Joseph (NW)

4. Benjamin Leonard (M), FBC, Cabool (SC)

5. Anthony Norwood (L), Faith Community Bible Church, Jennings (EC)

6. Jim Pilcher (M), Temple, Caruthersville (SE)

7. Zachary Rohman (M), FBC, Green City (NE)

8. Seth Shelton (M), The Way Church, Springfield (SW)

The new members will serve with the following members already on the committee:

Term Expiring 2022

1. Kabir Bansel (L), Fellowship, Kirksville (NE)

2. Daniel Carr (M), Canaan, St. Louis (EC)

3. Steve Foshee (L), FBC, Desloge (SE)

4. Carson Humphreys (L), Richland, Kingdom City (C)

5. John King (M), FBC, West Plains (SC)

6. George Lakatos (M), Grace Community, Smithville (WC)

7. Rick Loft (L), Frederick Boulevard, St. Joseph (NW)

Term expiring 2023

1. Stephan Albin (M), New Harmony, Salem (WC)

2. Jeremiah Bradford (M), McCarthy, St. Joseph (NW)

3. Bill Denoon (L), FBC, Troy (EC)

4. Josh Hartley (M), Freshwater, Jefferson City (C)

5. Noah Schlag (M), New Harmony, Salem (SC)

6. Jerry Shipman (L), FBC, Diamond (SW)