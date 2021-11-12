Appreciate the gift of pastors

“And He personally gave some to be apostles, some prophets, some evangelists, some pastors and teachers, for the training of the saints in the work of ministry, to build up the body of Christ.” Ephesians 4:11-12 (HCSB)

The Apostles served as first person witnesses for Christ and were used as leaders and writers of the New Testament. The prophets’ writings still point us toward Jesus. The teachers help us apply biblical truth in the present day. But what about pastors?

Pastors oversee the work of the church. They include the work of prophets, forth telling God’s promises; evangelists, declaring the Good News of salvation through Jesus Christ; and teachers who both show and tell what a surrendered, transformed, yet still growing soul in Christ looks like.

1 Timothy 3:2-7 says this about pastors: they must be qualified…“Above reproach, the husband of one wife, temperate, self-controlled, respectable, hospitable, skillful in teaching, not overindulging in wine, not a bully, but gentle, not contentious, free from the love of money. He must be one who manages his own household well, keeping his children under control with all dignity…, not a new convert, so that he will not become conceited and fall into condemnation incurred by the devil and he must have a good reputation with those outside the church.”

Pastors serve as under-shepherds to the Great Shepherd. It is not unusual for pastors to receive phone calls and text messages seven days a week, 24 hours a day from members who are experiencing some of the worst moments of their lives. Pastors respond to them because they care. Most pastors are bi-vocational. That is, like the Apostle Paul, they have work outside of the church to help support themselves and their families.

Pastors continuously adjust their schedules to meet the needs of our families, the church, the job, and then themselves. What would most Pastors desire and appreciate most from their church families?

• Respect as a brother in Christ, not an employee to boss.

• Respect for their families, especially their wives.

• Your prayers for them. Only the power of God can maintain a Pastor’s integrity, focus, wisdom, and energy to address multiple needs that frequently clash.

• Fair compensation. Most Pastors are paid (if measured hourly) as if they worked at a fast food restaurant, despite multiple degrees, with food critics as customers.

• Generous paid time off. So they can take vacations with their families or just have down time at home… just like you do to recharge.

• Availability. Pastors are called to equip church members for the work of the ministry, not to perform all of the work of the ministry themselves. When Pastors ask you to be available, it is profitable for your spiritual growth and the church.

• Friendship. Call, text, or email them just to say “Hi!” or to tell them you have just prayed for them. It will make their day. Some of the loneliest and most depressed people in the world are ministers of the Gospel.

• Grace. Pastors are not perfect. They will make mistakes. Forgive them. Pray before you complain and then speak to them in private. Gossip is a sin.

• Unconditional love. What you sow in your pastor will be available for all to reap.

• Letters, cards and gifts of appreciation mean more than you can imagine. They often are tucked inside of the cover of the Pastors’ Bibles to cheer them up when they are having a bad day. Sometimes they will cover an unexpected expense. They also encourage the Pastor’s families.

• Showing up. Just seeing your faces at church is worth a 1000 words.Remember, the measure of your love for Christ will be reflected in how you support your pastor. So, invest in the Kingdom of God. Love your pastor.