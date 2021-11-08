Ministers’ wives receive advice on trusting God

BRANSON – “We will seek only to the extent we trust” – wise words delivered by Laura Lacey Johnson, guest speaker at the Ministry Wives Luncheon, which was held at the recent Annual Meeting of the Missouri Baptist Convention in Branson.

Women in attendance were treated to a beautifully prepared lunch, and then they joined together in worship music. Johnson followed with encouraging remarks centered around the Meeting’s theme verse from Matthew 6:33, “Kingdom Focus.”

Several personal stories along with biblical accounts were shared by Johnson to help illustrate the comforting rewards we will receive when trusting our Heavenly Father on a deeper level.

A humorous family story depicted the trust her daughter Emily showed in her earthly father when given the option to ride to church one Sunday morning with him or her older brother, who was recently permitted to drive. She then shared from Psalms 115 to compare the futility of idols and the trustworthiness of God.

The message addressed worries common to ministry, including empty pews from Covid, conflicts in churches, the balance of ministry work and home life, and finances. “Stress and worries play ping pong in our heads at night,” Johnson said.

“Instead of acting like unbelievers who seek idols for comfort,” she said, “we need to seek our Heavenly Father. He will sustain us through our trials, but we will seek only to the extent that we trust the King.”

In one example, Johnson pointed to Psalms 23, reminding the women that He will lead like a Good Shepherd, walking with us through the valley.

The message concluded with a homework assignment to build upon deepening trust. Johnson suggested, “When pouring beverages in the coming week, like milk or tea, ask if you have given God time to fill you with daily Bible reading. Ask if you have given Jesus time to refill you today.”

In parting, the women were gifted with a list of resources specifically for ministry wives and their spouses. The women also received a wooden sign of Matthew 6:33, along with one of Johnson’s most recent books, “10-Second Prayers to Transform Your Life – From The Parables of Jesus.”

Johnson is a commissioned fellow for the Colson Center for Christian Worldview and author of several Bible studies. Find out more at her website www.lauralaceyjohnson.com.