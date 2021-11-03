Motion calling for sexual abuse task force fails

BRANSON – Missouri Baptist messengers at their annual meeting, Oct. 25-26, voted down a motion that would have created a sexual abuse task force in the state.

Scott Gordon, a messenger from Claycomo Baptist Church, brought the motion, which called upon the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) president “to appoint a task force to examine … the Convention’s history relating to sexual abuse prevention and caring for sexual abuse reform initiatives and whether there are any patterns of intimidation of victims or advocates or resistance to sexual abuse reform initiatives.”

The motion failed with a 507-266 vote.

Other motions

Melissa Wilbanks, a messenger of Parkway Baptist Church, St. Louis, called for a missionary task force to help Missouri Baptists find avenues for mission endeavors. Her motion was referred to the MBC Executive Board.

Josh Andrews, a messenger from Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Edgerton, made a motion proposing new assignments for the Credentials Committee. His motion was referred to the MBC Executive Board under bylaw 5.A.3.a