MBC resolutions address race, abortion, BFM 2000, parental responsibility

BRANSON – Missouri Baptists adopted five resolutions during their annual meeting here, Oct. 25-26, dealing with a spate of issues from race to abortion.

The first resolution expressed gratitude to the Branson Convention Center and Hilton Branson Convention Center Hotel for hosting the annual meeting.

The adopted Resolution 2, “On Parental Responsibility,” urged Missouri Baptists to “embrace their ultimate responsibility for the spiritual and social development of their children by being biblically intentional and diligent in their efforts to disciple their children.” It encouraged parents to be involved in their children’s friendship decisions and education, and encouraged churches to equip parents to disciple their children.

The adopted Resolution 3, “On Gospel Reconciliation and Unity,” commended the work of the Missouri Baptist Racial Reconciliation Task Force and urged Missouri Baptists “to pray for one another, pursue authentic relationships, practice the Great Commandment, and develop appropriate Kingdom partnerships as recommended by the Task Force.”

Messengers, however, rejected a separate resolution that dealt with racial issues. The Resolutions Committee did not report out this resolution, though it was brought to the floor via a motion by Jon Denney, who submitted the resolution. Denney’s resolution rejected Critical Race Theory as incompatible with Scripture.

The adopted Resolution 4, “On Knowing and Teaching the Baptist Faith and Message (BFM) 2000,” encouraged Missouri Baptist pastors to teach their churches the content and history of the BFM.

Messengers rejected a substitute motion to Resolution 4, which would have urged Missouri Baptist church and associational leaders to sign covenants supporting the BFM 2000.

The adopted Resolution 5, “On Ending and Abolishing Abortion,” urged Missouri Baptists to affirm the sanctity of life and oppose abortion. It called on the Missouri legislature and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to abolish abortion in the state, to protect unborn lives, and to end tax-payer funding of abortion. It also gave “thanks for all legislation which reduces the number of abortions while still striving for abortion’s absolute abolition.”

Messengers rejected a substitute resolution to Resolution 5, which called for the total abolition of abortion and rejected pro-life incrementalist measures.