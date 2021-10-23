HLGU trustees hear update on prison ministry, increased giving in fall meeting

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University’s Board of Trustees visited campus for their annual fall meeting Friday, Oct. 8.

“It is always a time of encouragement when our trustees are on campus,” said Anthony Allen, HLGU President. “HLGU is grateful for the continued support of the Missouri Baptist Convention and the trustees that serve us so faithfully. We had a very productive meeting. Our trustees are engaged in the work of the university and committed to promoting our mission.”

Tyler Foster serves as the chairman of the board of trustees and expressed his appreciation of the group, saying, “We have a wonderful group of people that care deeply about Christian higher education. They care about the direction of our Missouri Baptist Convention and how HLGU plays their role with the convention and equipping students to not only receive and take their education into their workplace with excellence, but to then be able to share the gospel of Christ with those who come across their paths.”

Highlights from the board meeting included the welcoming of new faculty and staff, and watching a video from HLGU’s Freedom on the Inside program where offenders from Jefferson City Correctional Center spoke about how the gospel and the Christian Studies degree they are earning through HLGU has changed their lives.

Other items of business discussed included the following:

1. There was an increase in giving this year, as well as an increase in the number of new students and on-campus residents.

2. Areas of giving that are currently being emphasized include endowments for scholarships, the Freedom on the Inside prison ministry program, and Gifts of Grain, a new initiative where farmers can donate grain to the University and receive a greater tax break than when donating money.

3. The University is nearing the end of the claims process on damages sustained to the student center during a severe storm in August. Renovations to the building are anticipated to begin shortly thereafter.

4. The student life discipleship groups have seen a 30 percent increase in student participation this year.

5.New academic programs:

• The computer information systems department has been renamed computer sciences and now has concentrations in four areas: computer information systems, computer science, cybersecurity, and information technology.

• Agribusiness and financial planning have been added as degree programs to the business department.

6. HLGU has received permission from the Higher Learning Commission and the State Board of Nursing to begin offering the PN program at an additional campus at the Baptist Home in Chillicothe, starting in the 2022-23 academic year.

7. Allen and Ray Carty, vice president for institutional advancement, have been elected to faculty as professor of Christian education and professor of education and leadership, respectively.

8. A new disc golf course, made possible through donations during HLGU’s first annual Day of Giving in April, is nearing completion and has already been enjoyed by many students and community members.

The next trustees meeting is scheduled for March 10-11, 2022. For more information, contact the president’s office at 573.629.3252.