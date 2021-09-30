SWBTS alumni invited to Oct. 26 luncheon at MBC

BRANSON (SWBTS Alumni Association) – Alumni and friends of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, in Ft. Worth, Texas, are invited to the annual alumni lunch to be held during the Missouri Baptist Convention annual meeting in Branson. The lunch will be served Oct. 26 at noon. It will be in the Fall Creek room at the convention center.

The luncheon is free for alumni and friends of the seminary. Lucas Hahn, director of admissions at Southwestern Seminary will provide updates on current events and future plans at the seminary. There will also be a Southwestern Seminary booth in the exhibit hall.