MBC Executive Director to be honored for decade of service

BRANSON – Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) Executive Director John Yeats will be honored for 10 years of service during the MBC’s annual meeting here, Oct. 25-26.

Yeats, who was elected to serve in this post by the MBC Executive Board on Oct. 13, 2011, was officially installed during special ceremonies at the convention’s 2011 meeting only a few weeks later.

For the past decade, Yeats has served Missouri Baptists alongside his wife, Sharon. In honor of their service, Missouri Baptist messengers gathered in Branson will receive a commemorative booklet highlighting Yeats’ tenure. The booklet is titled, A Defining Decade: Missouri Baptists 2011-2021.

Additionally, during the convention’s evening session, Oct. 25, MBC First Vice President Chris Williams will recognize Yeats prior to his Executive Director’s report to messengers.

Then, at 6:45 a.m., Oct. 26, the MBC will host a breakfast reception for the Yeatses. All convention messengers and guests are invited to attend the reception, where they will have the opportunity to meet with them and express their appreciation for their service.