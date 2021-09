BRANSON – The Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) will host its annual Ministry Wives Luncheon during the MBC annual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The luncheon is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Cooper Creek Room 1 & 2 at the Branson Convention Center.

Reservations are required for the event. The cost for reservation is $20.

To learn more about the event or to register, visit mobaptist.org/wml.