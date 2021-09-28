Special hotel rates available for MBC annual meeting

BRANSON – Special hotel rates are available for a limited time to those attending the Missouri Baptist Convention Annual Meeting at the Branson Convention Center (located at 200 S Sycamore Street) here, Oct. 25-26.
To learn more, visit www.mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/directions-lodging.
The host hotel lists no special rates. The special rates noted below expire, Sept. 24:
Best Western Music Capital Inn
3257 Shepherd of the Hills Expy.
Branson, MO 65626
417.334.8378
Rate: $81 + tax
Comfort Inn & Suites
5150 Gretna Rd.
Branson, MO 65616
417.335.4731
Rate: $79 + tax
Branson Hilton (MBC Host Hotel)
200 E. Main St.
Branson, MO 65616.
Holiday Inn Express
2801 Green Mt. Dr.
Branson, MO 65616
417.336.2100
Rate: $85 + tax
Hilton Promenade at Branson Landing
3 Branson Landing Blvd.
Branson, MO 65616
417.336.5500
Rate: $139 + tax