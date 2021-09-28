Special hotel rates available for MBC annual meeting

BRANSON – Special hotel rates are available for a limited time to those attending the Missouri Baptist Convention Annual Meeting at the Branson Convention Center (located at 200 S Sycamore Street) here, Oct. 25-26.

To learn more, visit www.mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/directions-lodging.

The host hotel lists no special rates. The special rates noted below expire, Sept. 24:

Best Western Music Capital Inn

3257 Shepherd of the Hills Expy.

Branson, MO 65626

417.334.8378

Rate: $81 + tax

Comfort Inn & Suites

5150 Gretna Rd.

Branson, MO 65616

417.335.4731

Rate: $79 + tax

Branson Hilton (MBC Host Hotel)

200 E. Main St.

Branson, MO 65616.

Holiday Inn Express

2801 Green Mt. Dr.

Branson, MO 65616

417.336.2100

Rate: $85 + tax

Hilton Promenade at Branson Landing

3 Branson Landing Blvd.

Branson, MO 65616

417.336.5500

Rate: $139 + tax