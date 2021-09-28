Mo. Baptist annual meeting to foster ‘Kingdom Focus’

Messengers to gather in Branson, Oct. 25-26

BRANSON – Messengers representing churches affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) are gathering Oct. 25-26 at the Branson Convention Center for their 187th annual meeting.

The theme of this year’s meeting is “Kingdom Focus,” taken from Matthew 6:33: “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness …”

The annual meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. Monday and closes Tuesday at 4 p.m. The full program is available online at mobaptist.org/annual-meeting.

Paul Chitwood, president of the International Mission Board, is the featured speaker Monday afternoon.

Jon Nelson, MBC president and lead pastor of Soma Community Church in Jefferson City, and MBC Executive Director John Yeats address the convention on Monday evening.

Matt Kimbrough, assistant professor of theology and head of the Division of Christian Ministry at Southwest Baptist University, addresses the convention Tuesday morning.

Renowned pastor and best-selling author Tony Evans speak to Missouri Baptists on Tuesday afternoon.

Modern hymn writer and singer Matt Papa leads worship throughout both days of the annual meeting.

MBC President Jon Nelson presides over the annual meeting. Local churches elect messengers to the convention; the messengers in turn select a new slate of officers and vote on other business matters.

In addition to hearing reports from MBC and Southern Baptist Convention entities, messengers introduce, debate and vote on motions, or actions they wish the convention’s executive board, staff, committees, or entities to take. They also may introduce, debate, and vote on a variety of resolutions, which express the opinion of messengers on particular issues.

For more information on motions, amendments, and resolutions, visit mobaptist.org/annual-meeting.

All sessions are open to the public. Follow convention activities on Twitter (@mobaptists) and be sure to include #mobaptists in your Twitter and Facebook postings.

Complete details are available at mobaptist.org/annual-meeting.

The staffs of the MBC and the Branson Convention Center are working together to ensure a healthy gathering of Missouri Baptists as variants of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to create health concerns across our state. Special cleaning protocols are in place, and the MBC will make face coverings available for all attendees who request them.