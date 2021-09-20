MBC Pastors’ Conference to spotlight ‘Power of Jesus to Bring Transformation’

BRANSON – The Missouri Baptist Pastors’ Conference will be held at the Branson Convention Center here from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 25.

The theme for the 2021 conference is, “The Power of Jesus to Bring Transformation,” based on the Apostle Paul’s words in Romans 12:2.

Featured speakers include Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Dallas, alongside Jason Allen, president of Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Bob Ingle, lead pastor of Waypoint Church, which has campuses in Missouri and Kansas.

Featured musicians at the conference are The Lesters, a well-known Southern Gospel group based out of St. Louis.

The North American Mission Board will host a luncheon during the Pastors’ Conference. The first 200 people to register for the luncheon will eat free. To register for the luncheon, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/missouri-baptist-pastors-conference-luncheon-tickets-171487422497.

Pastors’ Conference President Ted Middleton, pastor of First Baptist Church, Lewistown, hopes the conference will refresh Missouri Baptist ministers after a difficult year.

“Pastors have been under a great deal of pressure in this season,” Middleton said. “I’m praying that the preaching of God’s Word is food for our souls! My hope is that pastors attend this meeting, leaving with not just a few outlines to preach, but a revival in their souls.

“We need the transformation power of Jesus to drive us in our preaching,” he added. “We need a supernatural touch from God. These men that have stepped forward to preach are humble and ready to proclaim the transforming power of Jesus Christ. The focus of this conference is helping pastors be reminded of ALL that God can do through them.”

To learn more about the Pastors’ Conference, visit https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/pastors-conference/.