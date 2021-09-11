9/11: Have we forgotten?

NASHVILLE (BP) – On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, America will observe the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. On this day, it seemed the world stopped as all eyes and hearts observed the horrific events that were occurring before us on live television.

The events of 9/11 were shocking

Terrorism struck our nation in a devastating manner. A total of 2,996 people were killed in America on that day, and more than 6,000 others were injured by the deadliest terrorist attack in world history. It was the most devastating attack on American soil since the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, almost 80 years ago.

On the morning of 9/11, I was in my home office studying. Jeana walked in and said, “You need to see what is happening in New York City.” Immediately, my eyes became fixed upon these events as I simultaneously was on the phone with my church staff. The entire day, evening and days to come were altered as we lived with a tangible fear of what was happening in America.

Has America forgotten 9/11?

I will never forget the way our nation unified and resolved that we would “never forget” this tragic day in American history. Under the courageous leadership of President George W. Bush, America resolved to bring an end to terrorism around the world. Unity with this cause was resounded by millions upon millions of Americans.

This was not a partisan decision, but a resolve to advance freedom throughout the entire world, beginning right here in America.

Nothing has been the same in this nation since 9/11. In fact, as I think back through the last 20 years, I cannot recall a time since that day when our nation has been more moved, more resolved and more unified.

In many ways, America will never forget. This is true for those of us who were and old enough to recall the effects of 9/11 on us personally and nationally.

However, sadly, some Americans have forgotten and perhaps have created or imagined some revision of it in their minds that would be more accommodating to their worldview today. For example, the heroes of 9/11 were the first responders and many ordinary Americans who lost their lives that day as they tried to save the lives of others.

What America needs to remember on the 20th anniversary of 9/11

America needs to remember that evil still exists in this world, including in our own country. We need to always be on the alert and never dismissive of the evil that may be around us.

America needs to remember that as a nation, we need God and we need one another. On 9/11 and the days following, people were not cursing God and berating the importance of religious freedom. Attendance in local churches surged greatly for a season, as millions upon millions saw the need for God and to join together.

America needs courageous leaders today who will consider others more important than themselves. Americans need to realize the value of our first responders and the members of our military as we face these uncertain days.

The 20th anniversary of 9/11 should Be a new call to the church

We are Christians. We are the Church. We believe in the power of prayer, right?

Prayer brings the walls down! Prayer crosses over the perceived barriers of ethnicity, race and generations, bringing down the walls that divide us. Let the walls fall down! It is our sinful nature and choices that have built these walls. But, it is Jesus’ work on the cross that has brought them down.

On this 9/11, I believe God is calling us back to Himself. He is saying, “Come back to Me!”

This is why the Church should wake up and return to God in humility, in prayer, in seeking His face and in deep repentance of our sin. We need to repent of our unbelief! We need to get right with God and with one another.

When the unchurched, the lost and those away from God enter our churches, they need to see us believing in the power of prayer and the power of God.

Jesus alone is the answer. He always has been, and He will always will be.

On this 20th Anniversary of 9/11, may each of us turn our eyes on Jesus.