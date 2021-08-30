MBC’s High Street Press launches Audible version of afterlife book

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Convention’s publishing imprint, High Street Press, has just released an audio version of its popular printed resource, What Everyone Should Know About the Afterlife.

Published in 2017 in print and ebook editions, Afterlife is now available through Audible, the premiere audio-book platform, which may be accessed at Audible.com.

Written by the MBC’s Rob Phillips, the book explores key words and phrases used in Scripture to describe life beyond the grave, with an emphasis on how to know one’s eternal destiny.

In 13 short lessons, the book addresses what the Bible says about death, judgment, heaven, hell, and more. Each chapter concludes with probing questions, making this an ideal resource for personal or group study.

What Everyone Should Know About the Afterlife features lessons on:

• Ten biblical truths about the afterlife

• Hades and the afterlife

• Gehenna and the afterlife

• Your future resurrection

• Everyone’s day of reckoning

• Is heaven our final home?

• Should you believe in ghosts?

• Where are you spending eternity?

• And other topics related to the afterlife

The book continues to be available in print and e-book formats at Amazon.com and other retailers. Bulk orders of the book also may be purchased directly from the MBC at deeply discounted prices.

For more information, or to place a bulk order, send an email to cdowell@mobaptist.org.