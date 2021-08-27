MBU board hears enrollment report, approves faculty

ST. CHARLES (MBU) – Missouri Baptist University’s Board of Trustees received preliminary enrollment news, were greeted with several on-campus renovations and academic partnerships and approved three new faculty appointments at their regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 26.

The number of first-time students who attended class the first week of the fall 2021 semester is about three percent more compared to last year’s enrollment at the same time. In addition, the number of MBU students who are living on campus is nearly 20 percent more than a year ago. Currently, housing is near capacity.

The Board received news of a recently-signed articulation agreement between MBU and Logan University that will offer a 3+2 program for MBU students, leading to a Master of Arts in Athletic Training. The partnership with Logan is in addition to articulation agreements MBU has entered into in the last year with five of the six Southern Baptist seminaries to provide MBU students with an accelerated Master of Divinity degree. MBU also began offering a 4+1 Bachelor of Arts to Master of Arts in Christian Ministry this semester.

In addition, Board members took note of the completion of several capital improvement projects that occurred over the summer including a renovation to the MBU Dining Hall, The Perk Coffeehouse and the Mabee Great Hall.

In other news, the Board approved:

• The appointments of Ms. Megan Cottet as assistant professor of health and sport sciences; Dr. Kristen Nugent as associate professor of social work; and Dr. Paul Wilson as special lecturer of biology in natural sciences.

• Resolution of appreciations for Mr. Kenneth Revenaugh, who recently retired from MBU as the senior vice president of business affairs, and his wife, Shari, and to members of the President’s Club, which is comprised of donors who have given $1,000 or more to MBU.