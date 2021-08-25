Afghanistan: ‘from Saigon, to Dunkirk, to Schindler’s List’

Kansas City-based ministry labors to rescue Gospel workers amid deteriorating conditions in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan – The condition in Afghanistan has deteriorated from a “Saigon, to a Dunkirk, to a Schindler’s List” situation, according to a representative from Concilium, Inc., a global security ministry laboring to help Gospel workers flee the nation.

His statement refers, first, to the disastrous military retreat from Saigon in 1975, then to the 1940 Dunkirk evacuation of Allied troops besieged by a Nazi offensive, and finally to the efforts of German industrialist Oskar Schindler to save 1,200 Jews from Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

Founded by a Missouri Baptist church member and based out of Kansas City, Concilium is a non-profit ministry that helps Christian missionary and humanitarian groups with risk assessment and security around the globe.

But, according to its website, Concilium has currently “re-tasked its staff towards a singular goal: the support of Gospel workers and local Christians seeking to evacuate Afghanistan.”

The ministry is calling on Southern Baptists for support, especially in prayer, as they respond to “a flood of requests from individuals on the ground” who are trying to flee Afghanistan in wake of the Taliban offensive. An Aug. 19th Facebook post from Concilium noted “more than 2,000 Christian expatriates and local Afghan Christians” that need help.

Rescue efforts will extend beyond the U.S. military’s Aug. 31st withdrawal deadline, as Concilium extends its efforts beyond the Kabul airport to other avenues for escape.

On Aug. 22, Concilium’s Facebook page reported: “Concilium is supporting a case to help move a group of brothers and sisters whose parents were killed by the Taliban, out of the country. To over simplify for security reasons, the kids are being adopted by a Western, missionary family who was not able to collect them before the collapse of the Afghan government. Concilium is working with several individuals and organizations providing connections and resources to help get this family to the USA.” No updates about these children’s safety had been released by press time.

Also on Aug. 22, Concilium reported a successful effort to help one family:

“48 hours ago, a family made their way to the gate because their visas were processed and the family was cleared to depart. For 18 hours they stood in a desperate crowd that grew into a mob. Robbery, assault, and rape were taking place, and the situation was incredibly dangerous. That’s when we were contacted to help them get through the gate.

“While trying to sort their situation at the gate, this family was critically injured in a stampede. Concilium’s Watch Center found an American doctor who was able to provide telemedical assistance and help them treat serious injuries including broken bones. For more than 12 hours they sat in a house and were interrogated by the Taliban. The situation was desperate – even grave – but God had other plans. Then, a phone call was made that changed the lives of this family forever. The Lord made a way for them to be picked up and carried though the Taliban checkpoints, through the Afghan army checkpoints, and into the airport. They have received medical attention and are now able to fly to safety. Whatever you do, don’t stop praying for #Afghanistan.”

Learn more about how to support and pray for Concilium at https://concilium.us/.