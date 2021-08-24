MBTS community mourns loss of student, spouse, friend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (BP) – The Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College community is mourning the loss of Christin “Chrissy” Wallen, a friend to many on campus and wife of seminary student and employee Roy Wallen.

Wallen early early Monday morning (Aug. 23) after being hospitalized a week prior due to complications related to COVID-19.

“The Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College community is heartbroken this morning,” said MBTS President Jason Allen. “Roy, Christin, and their two sons are beloved by many on our campus. We are devastated by the news of Christin’s passing.

“As believers, we recognize the responsibility we have to mourn with those who mourn and to encourage and uplift as opportunities arise. Many within our community have prayed with and for the Wallen family over the past couple of weeks, and we are committed to doing so in the months ahead. In addition, we are requesting that others join us in prayer for Roy as he battles sickness from the virus himself and continues to care for their two young children.”

Wallen was known to many on the seminary campus and regularly took part in campus-wide activities and programs. Wallen’s husband, Roy, serves on staff at Midwestern Seminary as a front desk receptionist and is a student in the seminary’s Ph.D. program.

Dozens of Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College’s staff, faculty members and students reacted to the news of Wallen’s passing on social media Monday morning, some posting memories, passages of Scripture, and requesting continued prayer and support for the Wallen family.

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been created to raise funds to support Roy and the couple’s children.

Details regarding funeral arrangements have not been released.