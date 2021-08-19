SBU trustees to introduce 26th president on Aug. 20

BOLIVAR (SBU) — Southwest Baptist University’s Board of Trustees will introduce the University’s 26th president during a live event at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in Pike Auditorium of Mabee Chapel on the Bolivar campus.

The public is welcome, and the event also will be livestreamed at sbuniv.info/presannounce.

“The Lord has provided a leader who will bring innovation and creativity for positioning SBU to thrive,” said Dr. Eddie Bumpers, chairman of the SBU Board of Trustees. “Great days are ahead for SBU!”

