Transform Conference equips Sunday school, small group leaders

JEFFERSON CITY – The challenges COVID-19 have presented to Christian ministries over the last two years also have given church leaders a unique opportunity to rethink the way they make disciples. This includes ways to encourage and equip new and existing leaders.

Sunday school and small group ministries continue to be one of the most strategic tools churches can employ to equip members for living life on mission. That’s why the Missouri Baptist Convention is convening the 2021 Transform Conference, Sept. 11, at First Baptist Church, Desoto.

The conference format is simple, according to Brent Longenecker of the MBC’s Making Disciples Group: “This is a ministry for local church leaders by disciple-making specialists who are passionate about equipping the saints for the work of the ministry and for building up the body of Christ by collaborating and learning together.”

The Transform Conference is a day of specialized training in the areas of children, youth, adult, special education, and pastoral administration.

“Transform exists to see lives and communities transformed with the gospel,” according to Longenecker. “It is our desire to collaborate together for the purpose of cultivating gospel-centered ministries focused on preparing God’s people for the work which He prepared beforehand.”

The conference runs from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with onsite registration opening at 9 a.m.

To learn more, and to register online, go to mobaptist.org/sunday-school/transform-2021.