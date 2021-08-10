Online registration extended for Missouri WMU Missions Celebration

JEFFERSON CITY – Just around the corner is the Missouri WMU (MWMU) Missions Celebration and Annual Meeting, which is being held Sept. 10 and 11 at First Baptist Church, Lake St. Louis. The online discounted registration is extended through Sept. 3.

The cost to register online at www.mobaptist.org/wmu is $40, ad $15 for students grades 7 to collegiate; after the deadline cost will be $50, with students remaining at $15.

“It is critical to our organization that our Missouri WMU men and women show-up in strong numbers to this year’s Missions Celebration,” MWMU President Jan Turner said. “Fellowshipping together with mission-minded Christians helps us all stay focused on the goal of winning others to Christ, and creates a refreshed spirit of determination in all of us.”

Turner said attendance is also important as a vote will be taken for upcoming MWMU board members.

The theme for this year’s Celebration is Relentless Pursuit to Know God More. Interpreting the theme throughout the 2-day event will be guest speaker Sandy Wisdom-Martin, Executive Director/Treasurer of National WMU. Turner said Martin will inspire you, as well as others on the agenda.

IMB Missionaries Greg and Roslyn Alexander will share about their experiences in the United Kingdom; and David and Janene Ford, Emeritus Missionaries who served in South America, will lead one of many breakout sessions.

Other relevant breakout sessions will include, “Why Women Need Each Other,” led by Brenda Poinsett; and “Getting Through What You’re Going Through” by Wanda Shellenbarger MBCH Women’s Ministry Consultant.

“Missions Celebration will offer a wide variety of activities for attendees with all interests and of all ages,” Turner said. “The experience will also foster a special bonding and uniting opportunity for Missouri Baptists, at a very affordable price.”

As always, Turner said, the agenda will be full of motivating speakers and testimonies, ministry projects, WMU age level training, bookstore shopping, Madge Truex Fund Offering and a gift basket silent auction for the Alberta Gilpin Fund.

More details for the Celebration are available at www.mobaptist.org/wmu, including a list of items needed for ministry projects.

WMU offers relevant mission-related education for preschool through adults. WMU also wants to encourage all believers to learn about missional living, how to apply the power of prayer, to give to missions and to serve.