Midwestern Seminary launches ‘CALLED’ resource online

KANSAS CITY – After months of planning, Midwestern Seminary announced last week the launch of ‘CALLED’ – a new website offering resources to aid and equip individuals who sense a call to vocational ministry.

“In our day, formal calls to ministry can seem ambiguous or even non-existent,” said Midwestern Seminary President Jason Allen. “In light of this, we are delighted for the opportunity to resource men and women seeking to take their next steps toward vocational gospel ministry through ‘CALLED,’ a new online home for resources specifically curated to help clarify one’s calling and strengthen his or her commitment to ministry service.”

The ‘CALLED’ website features a library of video and blog post resources contributed by a variety of prominent evangelical leaders aimed at helping individuals process their own calls to ministry. The site’s primary feature is a collection of ‘CALLED’ stories, featuring leaders within and outside the Southern Baptist Convention sharing their own stories of being called to Christian ministry. The videos currently available to view on the site include stories from Matt Chandler, H.B. Charles Jr., Jared Wilson, Mark Dever, Trevin Wax, Malcolm Yarnell, Afshin Ziafat, Danny Akin, Matt Smethurst, Angela Swain, Jamie Dew, Dean Inserra, Noe Garcia, Ben Mandrell, and Jason Duesing.

Allen indicated the website has been well-received upon its initial launch and plans are already in the works for the addition of more resources.

“Our team has worked diligently over the past several months to design a sleek, easy-to-use resource site that we pray will serve thousands of men and women who sense the call to gospel ministry for years to come,” Allen said. “We’ve already received stories from pastors and ministry leaders who have passed on links to ‘CALLED’ stories to those under their care who are asking questions about what it means to engage in ministry service in a more formal capacity.

“Hearing the ups and downs many leaders experience when processing their own calls to ministry can help dispel some of the confusion normally associated with the process. Further, we expect many will gain confidence in God’s call on their lives as they discover relatable aspects and features through hearing others’ stories.”

Charles Smith, senior vice-president for Institutional Relations at Midwestern Seminary, added that the resource site provides a new avenue for the seminary to press forward in its commitment to serve and strengthen local churches.

“Over the years, our For the Church website has proven to be a valuable resource for ministry leaders and laypeople alike,” Smith said. “We’ve received tremendous feedback from those seeking to gain additional perspective and equipping for the work at hand within our local churches. The addition of ‘CALLED’ into the fold allows us to zero in our efforts on a specific group of men and women within our churches who sense the call to vocational ministry as a lifelong desire and pursuit. Our hope is that many will be encouraged and inspired by the stories and guidance provided through this new initiative.”

To access the free ‘CALLED’ video and blog post resources, visit FTC.co/called.