Southern Baptist seminaries shine in enrollment report

WILMINGTON, Del. (BP) — A recent report by the In Trust Center for Theological Schools highlighted Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary among U.S. theological institutions showing significant growth over the last five years.

The report, based on data from the Association of Theological Schools, listed seven accredited theological institutions that have shown consecutive headcount enrollment growth during the past five years with two of those being Southern and Midwestern.

Southern’s headcount enrollment in 2015 was 2,754 and increased to 3,390 by 2020. Midwestern’s 2015 enrollment was 1,196 and more than doubled to 2,397 by last year. The report from the ATS reflects only graduate enrollment at theological institutions and therefore does not contain data about undergraduate enrollment.

Jason Allen, president at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, said he is grateful for the continued growth of the school despite the current state of theological education in America.