Lowe’s, Home Depot programs to benefit DR

JEFFERSON CITY – A couple of new programs with major retailers will benefit Southern Baptist Disaster Relief (DR). Home Depot and Lowe’s are offering opportunities for customers to register their personal or business credit cards with the program. By doing so, a percentage of each purchase (either in-store or online) goes directly to Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.

Officials said there is no cost to the customer. It only requires the process of registering a personal, church or business credit card with each store and then shopping as they normally would.

When making a purchase with a registered card, the set percentage of dollars will be matched by Home Depot or Lowe’s and will go to SBC DR. Those funds will be available to state DR organizations to request funds for larger-scale DR responses.

Missouri DR leaders encouraged Pathway readers to share this word with members of churches as well as contractors and business leaders with their churches. Larger purchases, such as what a general contractor would normally make, will go a long way in increasing the percentage of dollars that become available to SBC DR.

Home Depot Program Summary:

• Register by contacting Home Depot Pro Extra at 866-333-3551 Option #1

• Email SBDR_Logistics@NAMB.Net

• Pro Xtra Account Name: Southern Baptist Convention

• Provide all current forms of payment used at Home Depot. This process will include providing billing address associated with form of payment.

• Contact Pro Account Representative with any issues or concerns. Michael Daniel, 817-825-0279 or email at michael_r_daniel@homedepot.com.

• To use the discount program for volume pricing (VPP) on purchases of $1,000 or more go to the store Pro Desk. Provide the SBC #615-244-2355 and request VPP pricing.

• It can also be helpful with bulk buy discounts, direct shipments and 20% off paint, stains and primers. It is available nationwide in Home Depot stores.

Lowes Program Summary:

• Register at www.lowesforpros.com

• Click sign in (if have existing account) or Register

• Select “Have a Pro Account ID”

• Enter Pro Account ID for your region.

• Region 4A – D8D9655C78

• Click on Register and Complete Required Information

• Once Registered, choose Profile from the dropdown menu

• Click on Payment Methods

• Click on Create Payment Method.

• Enter Information required

• To use the discount program they indicate all purchases made in store or online will provide a rebate to SBC DR of those sales at the end of the year

• An additional 5% discount at point of purchase will be available if using a Lowes credit card

• There is a 5-20% discount on LowesForPros.com

• Volume savings discounts are available for orders over $1,500.

For more information contact:

•David Venables, National Account Manager-Government/No-Profit (david.venables@lowes.com)

If there are any issues registering cards the Missouri Baptist Convention Disaster Relief office will be glad to help. Contact them at 800-736-6227x 317.