“And Jesus increased in wisdom and stature, and in favor with God and men.” – Luke 2:52 (NKJV)

We’ve heard the saying, “If it is to be, it’s up to me”. For years, most parents in our country have watched the school bus drive away with their children feeling that the school would take care of their learning, exercise, and even their social life as they met other children. Then, perhaps, both father and mother would drive off to their jobs feeling like they had done their duty by their children. It seems that we no longer can do that, and we shouldn’t have depended so much on the schools in the first place.

Jesus grew mentally (learning and how to use His learning wisely), stature (physically), favor with God (Spiritually), and favor with men (socially). He set the example for how our children should grow. God always intended for parents to have the final word in raising their children and not depend on others to do the job for them. Yet, for years many parents have been more than happy to let someone else take their responsibility. When my husband retired from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, he took a job teaching math in our local high school. One evening I helped him post grades for 105 students. However, when parent nights came, he would always come home dejected because only three or four parents would show up.

Now, our country is in such bad shape that some parents are waking up to the fact that their children are being taught many things that do not go along with Christian values. Actually, it has been going on for some time but has recently gotten worse. When I participated in our local “Lunch Buddy” program, I asked my little buddy what they were learning in social studies. This was shortly after 9/11. She told me that America had treated some people badly and they flew airplanes into the buildings because of what we had done to them! Where did she get this idea?

What should parents do? First of all, parents need to get their children to attend church regularly, so they can learn what is right or wrong. Then, get involved in school so you know what your children are being taught. Home schooling offers an alternative to public school if need be. Perhaps there are retired good teachers in the neighborhood who could help teach them. Elect good school board members and show up at the meetings. (Quite often the turn-out to vote for school board members is the lowest for any election.) Work with children on their homework to see what they are studying. Have family meetings for devotions and discussions. Have sit-down meals and talk with children about the day’s activities. Spend time with children and be less trusting of others to do the job of raising them properly for you.

If it is to be, it’s up to me!