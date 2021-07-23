Graham’s Route 66 tour to stop in St. Louis, Springfield

ST. LOUIS – This fall, Franklin Graham will proclaim Christ’s love during an evangelistic road tour from Illinois to California. Featuring stops along historic Route 66, Graham’s God Loves You Tour includes two stops in Missouri.

Graham will host a one-night evangelistic rally at the Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis, Sept. 21, at 7:00 p.m. He’ll hold another rally at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center in Springfield, Sept. 23, at 7:00 p.m. Each event will also include a performance from Newsboys and other Christian musicians.

“The most critical thing you can do is pray, pray, pray, pray,” Graham urged believers as they prepare for these events. “The intercession of God’s people is crucial if we are to see a return to the biblical faith of our fathers, the faith that has guided and sustained our country for so long.”

To learn more about Graham’s God Loves You Tour, visit www.godlovesyoutour.com.