Sonrise Baptist Church to host “Call to Samaria”

BONNE TERRE – Jessie McDaris was a long-time Jehovah’s Witness who escaped the Watchtower, found freedom in Christ, and now uses her hair-stylist’s chair as an outreach to others.

Matt Case was a seventh-generation Mormon steeped in historic Missouri Mormon doctrine. But when he met the true Jesus, he forsook family and friends to follow his Savior.

When Mohammed Amjad trusted in Christ as Savior in 2002, his family disowned him and his Muslim community shunned him. But that didn’t stop Mohammed from proclaiming the gospel. He moved to Nepal and served a Nepali church as full-time minister.

All three of these once-devoted followers of false teachers are now serving Christ faithfully and are featured speakers at “Call to Samaria: Sharing the Christian Faith with Our Neighbors,” a one-day training event July 31 at Sonrise Baptist Church in Bonne Terre.

The event is free and runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Other speakers include members of the Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network, who complement the testimonies with practical teaching on each of the three belief systems.

Jim Schurke follows McDaris’ testimony with key insights into the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society.

Charles Smith, a member of Sonrise Baptist Church who leads Witnesses Now for Jesus Midwest, follows Case’s testimony with insights into Latter-day Saints’ doctrines.

And Rob Phillips of the Missouri Baptist Convention follows Amjad’s testimony with an overview of Muslim beliefs and practices.

“Call to Samaria is designed to show the power of the gospel to transform lives,” says Smith, who organized the event. “Each testimony illustrates the deceptive ways Satan keeps people in darkness through false religions. But Jesus came to break the bonds of sin and death. In addition, each testimony is followed by practical teaching that helps Missouri Baptists be better equipped to share their faith with friends, neighbors, and relatives who may be Muslim, Jehovah’s Witness, or Mormon.”

Dave Van Bebber, pastor of First Baptist Church of Buffalo and a professor at Spurgeon College in Kansas City, leads off the event with a presentation on the need for apologetics in the church.

Apologetics is simply the practice of defending the Christian faith. “Apologetics” comes from the Greek noun apologia, which means “a defense.” Every Christian is urged to be ready at all times to defend the faith with gentleness and respect (1 Peter 3:15-16).

For more information about the event, contact Charles Smith at 314-277-3866.