State Rep. Doug Richey to hold listening session on CRT, COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri State Rep. Doug Richey, senior pastor of Pisgah Baptist Church, Excelsior Springs, will hold an official listening session to give Northland parents an opportunity to make their voices heard on pressing education issues such as critical race theory, critical pedagogy, and the ongoing COVID-19 response. Richey will be joined by Representatives Josh Hurlbert and Chris Brown for the session that is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Kansas City.

“As the Vice Chair of the Joint Education Committee, I’ve heard from many parents and teachers who are frustrated by matters related to Critical Theory in our schools. I’m also hearing regularly from my constituents about these issues,” said Richey, R-Excelsior Springs.

He added, “Critical Pedagogy is a growing problem, along with confusion surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 response, and parents are feeling pushed to the side and ignored. In response to these frustrations, my office is coordinating a listening session for Northland parents to express their concerns and ask pressing questions. Representatives Hurlbert and Brown are also participating in this event.”

Richey said local school administrators will also be in attendance to answer questions and participate in the discussion.

WHO: Reps. Doug Richey, Josh Hurlbert, Chris Brown, and school administrators

WHAT: Listening session for Northland parents to discuss important education issues

WHEN: Tuesday, July 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Providence Baptist Church located at 12206 N. Stark Ave. in Kansas City