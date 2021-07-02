New administrators selected for BHHM campuses

JEFFERSON CITY (Baptist Homes) – Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries is pleased to announce the calling of Ms. Pamela Workman as the new administrator of the Ozark campus and Mr. Reed McBroom as the next administrator of the Chillicothe campus.

Pam was appointed as the administrator-elect for the Ozark Campus following the retirement of Sonya Newton, who retired in mid-April. This appointment became permanent in June after Pam successfully completed a month-long mentorship with Mrs. Sue Joslen, who served as the interim administrator immediately following Sonya’s retirement. According to Dr. Rodney Harrison, BHHM President, “In addition to Pam’s knowledge, skills and Christlike demeanor—aptitudes that set her apart from other candidates, she was a resident and staff favorite for this position.”

Pam brings thirty-two years of long-term care experience to BHHM. During this time, Pam has served a variety of roles including marketing director, assistant administrator, dietary manager and certified nursing assistant. This past year, Pam has served as the social services director for the Ozark Campus.

Pam holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Missouri Valley College and is a certified activity director, social service designee and certified dietary manager. Pam believes that the Lord led her to the Ozark home and that all her years of service in the long-term care industry have prepared her for this new ministry role. Pam shared, “I believe it has been His plan all along. In all the thirty-two years of doing this type of work, I never envisioned doing anything else. I can’t begin to express how honored I am to have this chance to lead the Ozark campus.”

Pam attends Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Dogwood, Missouri. The church is the same one she began attending as a child and where she has fond memories of attending Vacation Bible School and traveling to area churches to sing. It was in the cemetery of this small church where she was saved after reading scripture to her brother who had passed away as a baby.

When asked about her vision for the Ozark campus, Pam said, “I see nothing but growth and progress for the campus at Ozark. We have so much room to grow and to help those in need. I see our ministry growing as well. Most of all, I see people of faith receiving the best possible care that can be offered. This campus is special, and I am just honored to be a part of it.”

At the Chillicothe campus, Reed McBroom will assume oversight of the campus upon completion of a month-long internship with Interim Administrator Sherri Snider. According to Harrison, “Reed McBroom was chosen after months of prayer and review of dozens of applicants. Reed was chosen because he embodies the Baptist Homes vision of making Christlike ministry the standard of care for the aging.”

Reed is a Northwest Missouri native, having grown up in Brookfield. He holds a Master of Arts in Leadership and a Bachelor’s in Health Sciences from Truman State University. Reed served as defensive captain for the Truman State football team and helped lead the team to one of their most successful seasons. During his time at Truman State, Reed was active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Reed completed his healthcare internship at Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield, Missouri. During his graduate studies, a growing interest in long-term care leadership developed. Reed currently lives in Chillicothe and is looking forward to establishing a church home locally.

Reed is very excited to get to know all the residents, families, and staff and shared his vision for the Chillicothe campus. He stated, “I am thankful to the Lord for blessing me with this opportunity to serve Him and care for our residents. My vision for the campus is to create and sustain a facility that cares for our residents’ spiritual and physical well-being through Christlike love and compassion.”

Please join us in welcoming both Ms. Workman and Mr. McBroom to the family of Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries.