DR volunteers, interns care for children at annual meeting

NASHVILLE – Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers interacted with some of the most lively attendees of the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting here in mid-June: namely, Southern Baptist messengers’ 3-year-old children.

The Missouri DR childcare team joined other DR teams from across the nation to offer pre-K childcare for messengers and guests.

“It has been a fun, but crazy week. We’ve got a lot of kids, and it’s busy,” Angie Hurd, childcare coordinator for Missouri DR, said.

Missouri DR childcare team members “are amazing,” she added. “I love my childcare team. I wouldn’t trade them for the world. I love their enthusiasm. I love their passion for playing with the kids. They’re solid. We have fun together.”

The Missouri team included 13 collegiate DR summer interns, led by Maddy Atwell, director of the MBC’s collegiate DR program.

“This has been their third week (for the summer internship),” Atwell said. “This has been the first callout for most of them. So they’re really starting to learn the process on the field, what Southern Baptist Disaster Relief looks like and how that fits for Missouri.

“I feel like they’ve been doing really great,” she added. “They have been fitting into their roles, even in childcare, of what their strengths are, and that has been really cool to watch.”

About the interaction between the collegiate interns and older DR volunteers, Hurd added, “The blending of generations is really amazing, and they’re doing well. It’s fun.”