MBTS students proclaim gospel at Crossover

NASHVILLE – Thirty-one people professed faith in Christ Jesus when students from the nation’s six seminaries proclaimed the gospel in Nashville during the Crossover evangelistic initiative prior to the SBC annual meeting here.

Tom Johnston, senior professor of evangelism at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, directed the annual Crossover Seminary Evangelism Class. Thirteen students from Midwestern Seminary were involved this year.

Many online students were involved in the program, and they enjoyed the “face-to-face contact” not only with professors and peers, but also with Nashville residents who needed to hear the gospel.

“It was phenomenal,” Johnston said about the seminary program. “Sharing the gospel with lost folks is a real joy and encouragement. My soul was uplifted.” He added that evangelism is a “win” for everyone – for the lost and for the evangelists alike. It is also an “amazing unifier,” drawing Christians together under the gospel.

Bringing together the efforts of local churches, the North American Mission Board, Tennessee’s state convention, seminary professors and students, as well as other volunteers from across the nation, the complete Crossover initiative resulted in a total of 6,300 gospel conversations and 176 professions of faith, according to Baptist Press.