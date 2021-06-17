MBU to launch online Master of Science in Nursing next fall

ST. LOUIS – A new St. Louis-area MSN program will include three concentrations.

Following approval from the Higher Learning Commission earlier this spring, Missouri Baptist University will launch its Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program in the fall of 2021.

The MBU MSN will offer concentrations in Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP), Nurse Educator and Executive Leadership; all courses will be offered 100 percent online and can be completed in as few as two years.

“The launch of MBU’s Master of Science in Nursing program serves a great need in the nursing industry in St. Louis and beyond during what is certainly a critical time in the healthcare industry,” said Dr. Keith Ross, MBU president. “The addition of the MSN will further strengthen the MBU School of Nursing as it prepares compassionate nurses who are prepared to serve in a globally and culturally diverse society through an innovative and Christ-centered program.”

MBU’s nursing program will help fulfill the high demand for nurse practitioners and nurse leaders. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings for Nurse Practitioners are projected to increase by 45% through 2029.

“Right now, the nation is seeing a need for health care providers more than we have ever seen,” said Dr. Amber Pyatt, MBU’s founding dean of nursing. “Not only will MBU’s FNP program prepare nurses to step into provider roles across St. Louis and beyond, but we will also equip nurses to lead and teach other nurses through the Executive Leadership and Nurse Educator concentrations. Our graduates will be fully prepared to provide quality care and integrate personal faith in the practice of nursing.”

Students can complete all of MBU’s MSN programs online within two years while working full time. In addition, tuition is among the most affordable in the region. Prerequisites for the MSN programs include a 3.0 GPA, an unencumbered active RN license and a BSN degree. Interested nurses can apply at apply.mobap.edu.

About the concentrations:

Family Nurse Practitioner

Family Nurse Practitioners play a critical role in healthcare teams. FNPs work primarily in outpatient practices, treating patients with commonly occurring illnesses and injuries and following up with the patients and family. FNPs are employed by outpatient family practice, internal medicine and pediatric offices. They are also employed in urgent cares and some fast-track lanes in Emergency Departments. After completing the Family Nurse Practitioner program, students will be eligible and prepared to sit for their FNP licensure exam.

Nurse Educator

The Nurse Educator concentration equips registered nurses with the tools to teach nursing students, training the next generation of registered nurses in nursing skills and the most up-to-date healthcare practices. Nurse Educators are employed in hospitals, community settings and schools of nursing.

Executive Leadership

The Executive Leadership concentration will prepare nurses to take on leadership roles at healthcare and nursing organizations. Nurses who pursue this concentration will be prepared to advance the healthcare industry through executive-level positions, leading out in change management and innovative approaches to healthcare.