Martin to serve as pastor at Baptist Home, Ashland

JEFFERSON CITY – Kenny Martin has agreed to serve as the new campus pastor at the Baptist Homes of Ashland.

Martin may be a familiar face to many Baptists in central Missouri, having served on staff as senior pastor and transitional pastor in churches throughout southwest and central Missouri since 1985.

Martin and his wife, Carla, currently reside in California, Mo. They have two adult children, son Anthony (Lee’s Summit) and daughter, Lisa (Springfield).

Martin is excited to minister to the Homes’ residents. He shared, “I am looking forward to meeting the residents and their families. I hope to truly serve them as campus pastor by leading Bible Studies and informal worship services. Also, I hope to give spiritual counsel to the residents as we face many issues prevalent in today’s world. Most of all, I look forward to serving God by serving them.”

Martin will be on campus about twenty hours each week, leading weekly Bible study and ministering to residents, their families and staff.

“We have been looking forward to adding a pastor to the staff at Ashland for some time, and it’s a joy to see Pastor Ken’s obvious heart for ministry,” said Administrator Derek Tamm. “He will be a great fit, providing the spiritual care that we associate with the Baptist Homes and Healthcare Ministries.”