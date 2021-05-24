One thing remains…

I have mentioned before that this summer is a big one for my family. My oldest son graduated from college, my youngest son graduated from high school, and my wife is finishing her PhD. In the financial world we would call that a lot of “volatility” in the markets. In the family world we call that a lot of stress.

We suspect a lot is going to change. My wife and I will be empty nesters, something which we have not experienced for the last 22 years of our 27 years of our marriage. (Many of you will be able to relate to those circumstances and would assure me that we will make it. But, it is a little scary and sad.)

After devoting herself to being a mom for so many years, my wife with a new post graduate degree in hand is trying to figure out how, and where the Lord wants her to utilize her gifts and skills. We also have to discern how that plays into His plan for me. (She has been following me and my call for so many years, how can I flex and help her discover hers, post children).

But it is not just me going through it. I am watching my oldest son literally have every option in the world open to him. He can move to any town, city or even country, and begin a new career with a new job with any company he wants. He could even start his own. My youngest son is struggling between which college he wants to attend. He has narrowed it down to two. Both are great options, but very different.

All of this reminds me, that all of us will go through stages, phases and moments of great change. Children grow up; people lose jobs; individuals get sick; spouses sometimes die. The illusion of stability and normalcy are shattered from time to time. The best laid plans don’t always stay down.

Now that does not mean we don’t lay down plans. I would remind you that everyone needs a plan for the family in case something were to happen to you. Powers of Attorney, Advanced Medical Directives, wills, trusts and other legal tools are critically important. If you don’t have any of these, just reach out to us here at the Foundation and we would be happy to help get you started. But it does means that plans are just that, a plan, not a guarantee.

So where is our solace? Where is our hope? Where is our confidence?

A group of Christians calling themselves the Jesus Culture wrote a song to remind us. Through multiple verses there is a refrain which simply says, “One thing remains; this one thing remains.” (Not very descriptive, I know, my English teacher would have flunked them for using the word “thing” rather than a better word, but what follows is the payday. “Your love never fails, and never gives up. It never runs out on me.” They repeat that phrase three times in the chorus, “Your love never fails, and never gives up. It never runs out on me.”

So, as we make our plans, and you make your plan (an estate plan that takes care of not only your family, but leaves something to your local church and your favorite ministry after you pass away whether in the next few months, or decades from now), be encouraged that no matter what changes, there is one thing that will always remain. Our Heavenly Father’s love for us, as expressed through His son, Jesus Christ, never fails, never gives up, and it will never run out on you.