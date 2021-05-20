Ulveling, Pulliam welcomed to Baptist Homes staff

JEFFERSON CITY – Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries has selected Joe Ulveling as its chief operations officer and Dr. David Pulliam as its corporate medical director. Both positions are firsts for the state-wide ministry.

Ulveling has a bachelor’s degree in business from Tennessee Temple University and brings significant experience to his new role, having served 18 years with the Missouri Baptist Convention in executive operations and properties management and 10 years in the finance and banking industry. He values excellence and ardently desires to maximize teamwork and efficiencies.

Ulveling will work from the Baptist Homes’ corporate office in Jefferson City. He and his wife, Debbie, live in Jefferson City and have two adult sons, Trenton who is married to Laura, and Tucker.

Having served in the medical field since 1974, Pulliam brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Homes as well. As medical director, Dr. Pulliam will provide oversight for corporate-wide resident care policies and offer expert guidance to facility leadership and staff as to the best development and implementation of infection control procedures, nursing and physician issues, and medication management.

Pulliam resides on a farm near Corder with his wife, Vickie, and they have four adult children, Gina, Ashley, Alison, and Camden.