NAMB trustees celebrate Boston church planters, OK collegiate ministry assignment

BOSTON – During their spring meeting May 3-4, North American Mission Board (NAMB) trustees celebrated area church planters and unanimously passed a resolution asking the Southern Baptist Convention to assign to NAMB the ministry assignment for reaching and mobilizing college and university students in North America.

Prior to the full board meeting, NAMB trustees spent May 3 at several locations visiting church planters and hearing stories of how God is working through Southern Baptists to start new churches and reach people for Christ in the Greater Boston area.

Several Boston-area church planters and their wives attended a celebration dinner with NAMB trustees Monday evening. During the dinner, NAMB president Kevin Ezell recognized past trustee chairmen and trustees who built the foundations that have allowed such explosive expansion in areas like Boston.

“We would not be here if it weren’t for the sturdiness and commitment of our trustees and past chairmen,” Ezell said. “Your time is well invested.”

NAMB’s request for the new collegiate ministry assignment will be referred to the SBC Executive Committee for consideration prior to the Annual Meeting. Pending approval by the EC, and pending approval of the amendments to Lifeway’s ministry assignments by the messengers at the Annual Meeting, which will be held June 15-16 in Nashville, messengers will be asked to approve this change to the NAMB ministry assignment as well.

In additional trustee business:

• NAMB trustees elected new officers. Eric J. Thomas was elected chairman. Thomas serves as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Norfolk, Va. William E. (Willy) Rice was elected first vice chairman. Rice pastors Calvary church in Clearwater, Fla. Jonathan Jarboe, a member of Pathway Church in Redland, Calif., will serve as second vice chairman.

• Trustees recognized several members whose terms are ending in June: Andy Childs, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist church in Toccoa, Ga.; Daniel W. (Danny) de Armas, senior associate pastor of First Baptist Orlando, Fla.; Bill Ingram, student pastor, Mississippi Avenue Baptist Church, Aurora, Colo. and Scott Leachman, a member of First Baptist Church in Ruston, La.

• Trustees approved an annual financial report sent to the Woman’s Missionary Union accounting for how funds from the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering® are spent.

Matt Smith, NAMB’s chief financial officer, reported that both Cooperative Program and Annie Armstrong Easter Offering receipts are running strong so far this year with spending below last year’s pace.

Trustees affirmed a job title change for Dhati Lewis, who leads NAMB’s church planting efforts. Formerly vice president of Send Network, Lewis’ title is now president of Send Network.