Missourians set for Southern Baptist annual meeting in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE – Missourians will take on key roles in the business of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) during the SBC Annual Meeting, June 15-16.

The 2021 convention takes place at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville.

Missourians to serve as officers, on boards, committees

Missouri Baptist Convention Executive Director John Yeats serves this year as recording secretary at the annual meeting, and Don Currence, administrative pastor, First Baptist Church, Ozark, serves this year as interim registration secretary. Both men have also announced their intention to be nominated to serve in these roles in 2022.

Two Missourians have been appointed to serve with the Committee on Committees, including: Heather Nelson, member, Soma Community Church, Jefferson City, who is the wife to Missouri Baptist Convention President Jon Nelson; and Michael Byrd, pastor, Faith Community Church, Jennings. Also, eight Missourians have been nominated to serve on the SBC Executive Committee (EC) or as trustees of the SBC’s various entities (See www.mbcpathway.com/2021Nominations).

Kansas City’s MBTS to be active at meeting

Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (MBTS) in Kansas City will also be represented at the annual meeting. MBTS President Jason K. Allen will come alongside other seminary presidents for a joint report on Wednesday morning, June 16.

MBTS will also hold its fourth annual “For The Church” Luncheon on June 15, from 12:00pm-1:30pm. The event will include lunch, books and several speakers: namely, MBTS’s Allen; H.B. Charles Jr.; Matt Carter; International Mission Board President Paul Chitwood; SBC EC President Ronnie Floyd; Kevin Smith; and Jared Wilson. The cost is $15 (Early Bird through June 1). The theme is “The Future of the SBC.” Worship will be led by Matt Merker.

Additionally, MBTS students will be involved in the Crossover evangelism event prior to the annual meeting.