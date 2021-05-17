Baptist Homes trustees OK purchase of facility

JEFFERSON CITY – Trustees of the Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries approved the purchase of a new facility in Adrian, a town south of Kansas City, on April 20 during a Zoom meeting.

Prior to the April 20th vote, trustees participated in two Zoom question-and-answer sessions about the purchase of the Adrian Manor Nursing Home and Crystal Manor Independent Living Facility in Adrian. Baptist Homes President Rodney Harrison said that, during these meetings, trustees showed “unanimous support for the project.”

“The purchase price is $15,001 plus reimbursing the city for the current expenses operations costs related to the closed facility,” Harrison told The Pathway. A closing date has not been set. One the transfer of ownership takes place, it will be six to nine months before the facility is reopened. During this time, the facility will undergo a refreshing, converting what had been double-occupancy rooms to private rooms with private bathrooms, and securing a certificate of need and licensure through the state.”

The facility, under its previous owners, had closed Feb. 1. “The closure was primarily due to the inability to maintain resident census due to the coronavirus, which hindered the ability to attract new residents,” Harrison said.

“Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries is committed to serving Missouri Baptists through the expansion of our existing campuses as well as adding new locations,” Harrison added. “This property allows for future expansion while providing a solid foundation to serving the western Missouri and southern Kansas City area. The goal is to build upon the original vision of the founders—to serve the greater Adrian area, while adding the unique Baptist Homes philosophy of Christlike compassionate care.”