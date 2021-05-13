MBCH wins 2021 award

BRIDGETON – The Missouri Baptist Children’s Home was recognized, April 26, by Missouri KidsFirst. The Missouri Baptist ministry was one of three recipients to win the organization’s 2021 Standing with Children Award.

Missouri KidsFirst is the state chapter of Missouri’s fifteen accredited regional Child Advocacy Centers and the seat of Prevent Child Abuse Missouri.

According to an April 28th news release on www.kttn.com, the MBCH was “recognized for raising awareness and empowering over 2,500 adults to prevent, recognize, and respond to child sexual abuse through Darkness to Light’s Stewards of Children training.”