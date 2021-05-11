HLC completes ‘focused visit’ of SBU, May 3

BOLIVAR – The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) completed a “focused visit” of Southwest Baptist University, May 3, according to the HLC’s website.

The visit arose because of a complaint letter received by the HLC in August 2020, expressing concerns about SBU’s governance. The complaint was made to the accreditation agency as SBU’s board of trustees worked last fall to finalize its revisions to SBU’s governing documents, which included language regarding “sole membership.”

As previously noted in The Pathway, SBU trustee chairman Eddie Bumpers, pastor of Crossway Baptist Church, Springfield, said, “SBU’s corporate structure has not changed; it is still organized as a benevolent organization under the same statute it has always been organized. The addition of the sole member language is simply updated language that represents the relationship that has always existed in SBU’s structure. This Sole Member language also exists within our sister SBC Universities which have had no concerns presented to them regarding HLC accreditation.”

Prior to the HLC visit, Bumpers also told The Pathway, “We know that some individuals have sought to stir controversy and division within the life of SBU by false accusations and attempts to threaten our accreditation. However, we believe that the HLC will agree that the actions of the SBU board over the last few years have only strengthened her identity and have not violated any policies.”