2021 SBC: Executive Committee, boards, commission, seminaries, committee nominees announced

NASHVILLE (BP) – Nominees to serve on boards of SBC entities have been selected by the SBC Committee on Nominations.

Because of the cancellation of the 2020 SBC Annual Meeting, the Committee on Nominations report includes nominations for terms that expired in both 2020 and 2021. Nominees will serve if elected by messengers to the 2021 SBC Annual Meeting, June 15-16 in Nashville.

Any changes will be noted in the final report in the June 15 Daily Bulletin at the annual meeting. The Committee on Nominations will also present nominees for standing committees.

Members of standing committees and trustees of SBC entities whose terms were to expire in 2020 remain in office until successors are elected. Depending on SBC entities’ individual charters, some trustees rotated out of office and replacements were elected by the entity boards, with the interim trustees serving until the 2021 SBC Annual Meeting.

“Our committee served diligently over an unexpectedly extended time due to the cancellation of last year’s annual meeting,” said Andrew Hopper, lead pastor of Mercy Hill Church in Greensboro, N.C., and chair of the Committee on Nominations. “This slate of nominees reflects the broad diversity the SBC. They are sharp, willing to serve, and we are excited to put them forward.”

2020 EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (86 members): 21 nominations considered; 13 new members; 8 renominations.

Nominees with term to expire in 2024 replacing members ineligible for reelection include L. Melissa Carlisle Golden, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Prattville, Ala., replacing James W. (Jim) Averett, Birmingham, Ala.; Nicholes (Nick) Sandefur, pastor, Porter Memorial Baptist Church, Lexington, Ky., replacing John E. Smith, Munfordville, Ky.; Brian A. Cloys, layperson and member of Carterville Baptist Church, Petal, Miss., replacing Bobby L. Kirk, Doddsville, Miss.; Modena J. Henderson, layperson and member of Mercy Church, Charlotte, N.C., replacing Stanley J. Welch, Asheville, N.C.; John W. Batts, pastor, First Baptist Church, Clear Lake, Wash., replacing Ralph (Dale) Jenkins, Airway Heights, Wash.; Edward A. (Ed) Tharp, pastor, Boyd Avenue Baptist Church, Casper, Wyo., replacing Bedford F. (Buddy) Hanson, Mills, Wyo.

Also nominated for term to expire in 2024 are Thomas D. (Dean) Inserra, pastor, City Church, Tallahassee, Fla., replacing Richard A. (Rick) Wheeler, Jacksonville, Fla., who resigned; Carolyn J. Fountain, layperson and member of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, New Orleans, replacing Charles (Glynn) Rhinehart, Youngsville, La., who declined to serve a second term; Nancy Spalding, layperson and member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, Roseville, Mich., replacing Larry Q. Allen, Warren, Mich., who resigned; Mike P. Keahbone, pastor, First Baptist Church, Lawton, Okla., replacing Alton Fannin, Ardmore, Okla., who resigned; David H. Sons, pastor, Lake Murray Baptist Church, Lexington, S.C., replacing Tom Tucker, Woodruff, S.C.

Nominated for term to expire in 2022 is Todd O. Burgess, retired pastor and member of First Baptist Church, Eagle River, Ala., replacing David Becker, Delta Junction, Ala., who resigned.

Nominated for term to expire in 2021 is Lawrence Yoo, pastor, Waypoint Church, Chapel Hill, N.C., replacing Marcus D. Hayes, Arden, N.C., who resigned.

Nominated for second term are Joshua D. Bonner, Rapid City, S.D.; Erik D. Cummings, Miami; Jeremy Morton, Woodstock, Ga.; Daniel E. Carr, St. Louis; Hoyt A. Savage, Las Vegas; Mark Stinson, Cambridge, Ohio; Stacy Bramlett, Collierville, Tenn.; H. Robert Showers, South Riding, Va.

2021 EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (86 members): 21 nominations considered; 10 new members; 11 renominations.

Nominees with term to expire in 2025 replacing members ineligible for reelection include Timothy M. (Tim) Cox, pastor, Liberty Baptist Church, Chelsea, Ala., replacing Benjamin F. (Ben) Kelley, Jr., Montgomery, Ala.; E. Scott Crawford, chief financial officer, Family Church, West Palm Beach, Fla., replacing Tim D. Maynard, Jacksonville, Fla.; Marcella M. Crenshaw, layperson and member of Parkway Baptist Church, Bardstown, Ky., replacing Michael E. Pope, Somerset, Ky.; John C. (Jay) Ridenour, pastor, First Baptist Church, Sudbury, Mass., replacing Mark H. Ballard, North Bennington, Vt.; LaTricia L. Watson, layperson and member of Turn Church, Tulsa, Okla., replacing Michael L. (Mike) Scifres, Eufaula, Okla.; Chris DuPree, pastor, BT Church, McAllen, Texas, replacing Michael L. (Mike) Lawson, Sherman, Texas; Michael L. Farmer, pastor, Risen City Church, Charleston. W.Va., replacing Robert E. (Rob) Stennett, Scott Depot, W.Va.

Also nominated for term to expire in 2025 is Adam Wyatt, pastor, First Baptist Church, Leakesville, Miss., replacing Rose Strahan, Cleveland, Miss., who declined to serve a second term.

Nominated for term to expire in 2022 are Mollie Duddleston, director of ministry operations, Cross Church, Rogers, Ark., replacing Stephen L. (Steve) Goss, Bentonville, Ark., who resigned; Caleb T. Groteluschen, pastor, Capstone Church, Helena, Mont., replacing D. Paul Jones, Billings, Mont., who resigned.

Nominated for second term are Bradley K. (Brad) Kolman, Delta, Colo.; Ann H. Watts, Newnan, Ga.; Sharon K. Carty, Carlinville, Ill.; Adron Robinson, Country Club Hills, Ill.; Andrew Hunt, Indianapolis, Ind.; Mark R. Elliott, Bellevue, Neb.; Monte L. Shinkle, Jefferson City, Mo.; Richard R. Wilburn, Tupper Lake, N.Y.; Pamela H. (Pam) Reed, Winston-Salem, N.C.; Lawrence Yoo, Chapel Hill, N.C.; Chuck T. Williams, Covington, Tenn.

2020 GUIDESTONE FINANCIAL RESOURCES (43 trustees): 11 nominations considered; 7 new trustees; 4 renominations.

Nominees with term to expire in 2024 replacing trustees ineligible for reelection include Patrick J. (Pat) Pavlian, layperson and member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Highland, Calif., replacing Robert L. (Rob) Zinn, Highland, Calif.; Michael N. Allen, pastor, Uptown Baptist Church, Chicago, Ill., replacing Donald L. Sharp, Chicago, Ill.; Raymond T. (Tommy) King, president, William Carey University and member of First Baptist Church, Columbia, Miss., replacing Barry C. Corbett, Kosciusko, Miss.; Deborah Jackson, retired missionary and member of Crosslink Community Church, Mebane, N.C., replacing John R. Morris, Vilas, N.C.; Ronald L. Bryant, layperson and member of Highland Baptist Church, Redmond, Ore., replacing Steven D. (Steve) Bryant, Redmond, Ore.; K. Wayne Lee, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, replacing M. Douglas (Doug) Adkins, Dallas, Texas.

Also nominated for term to expire in 2024 is Chuck Herring, pastor, First Baptist Church, Collierville, Tenn., replacing Robert L. (Bob) Sorrell, Collierville, Tenn., who resigned.

Nominated for second term are Robert J. (Bob) Bachman, Centennial, Colo.; John (Johnny) Hoychick, Jr., Rayville, La.; Randall Thomas Blackmon, Cambridge, Md.; Kevin B. Cummings, Fincastle, Va.

2021 GUIDESTONE FINANCIAL RESOURCES (42 trustees): 9 nominations considered; 3 new trustees; 6 renominations.

Nominees with term to expire in 2025 replacing trustees ineligible for reelection include Berry Williams III, layperson and member of Family Church, West Palm Beach, Fla., replacing C. Darren Gaddis, Ocala, Fla.; James M. (Marty) Coursey, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Henderson, Ky., replacing J. Wesley Noss, Frankfort, Ky.; Jeanne M. Clary, finance/human resources director, Mercy Hill Church, Greensboro, N.C., replacing Jack M. Stancil, Raleigh, N.C.

Nominated for second term are W. Frederick (Fred) Lodge, Blairsville, Ga.; David Cox, Sr., Detroit, Mich.; B. Lee Black, Albuquerque, N.M.; Gerald W. Saffo, Etna, Ohio; Brian D. King, Sr., Media, Pa.; David M. Hannah, Scott Depot, W.Va.

2020 INTERNATIONAL MISSION BOARD (84 trustees): 21 nominations considered; 10 new trustees; 11 renominations.

Nominees with term to expire in 2024 replacing trustees ineligible for reelection include Donna L. Garner, layperson and member of Woodmont Baptist Church, Florence, Ala., replacing Kenneth J. (Ken) Burnham, Oxford, Ala.; Bret D. Burnett, pastor, Mountain View Church, Tucson, Ariz., replacing Lucinda W. (Cindy) Snead, Phoenix; Mercedes Lopez, layperson and member of Living Hope Baptist Church, Bowling Green, Ky., replacing Susan M. Bryant, Waddy, Ky.; Lori F. Accordini, director of Sending, Summit Church, Durham, N.C., replacing Roberta N. (Bobbi) Ashford, Coats, N.C.; William E. (Willie) Smith, layperson and member of Henderson Hills Baptist Church, Edmond, Okla., replacing Cheryl L. Wright, Shawnee, Okla.; Arthur J. (AJ) Roberts III, pastor, The Church at Martinsburg, Martinsburg, W.Va., replacing Seth N. Polk, Cross Lanes, W.Va.

Also nominated for term to expire in 2024 are Aaron Filippone, pastor, Family Church, West Palm Beach, Fla., replacing John M. Gray, Jacksonville, Fla., who is deceased; Michael J. (Mike) McMahon, pastor, Lakeshore Baptist Church, Cicero, N.Y., replacing William M. (Will) Payne, Syracuse, N.Y., who declined to serve a second term; Jason E. Gray, pastor, Redeemer Church, Abilene, Texas, replacing David W. Fleming, Houston, who resigned.

Nominated for term to expire in 2021 is Krystal A. Gutierrez, layperson and member of Family Church, West Palm Beach, Fla., replacing Kirra T. Kelly, West Palm Beach, Fla., who resigned.

Nominated for second term are Thomas A. (Tom) Hoffman, Wasilla, Alaska; Jenna L. Cobb, Melbourne, Fla.; Kevin C. Williams, Villa Rica, Ga.; Max R. (Ray) Deeter, Evansville, Ind.; Joel G. Williams, St. Francisville, La.; Jeffery D. Holeman, Oxford, Miss.; Gary R. (Rick) Hedger, Jefferson City, Mo.; Trudy H. Crittendon, Townville, S.C.; Edward (David) Coombs, Jr., Memphis ; Carolina V. Pfeiffer, Rosharon, Texas; Thurman R. Hayes, Suffolk, Va.

2021 INTERNATIONAL MISSION BOARD (81 trustees): 17 nominations considered; 5 new trustees; 12 renominations.

Nominees with term to expire in 2025 replacing trustees ineligible for reelection include Tim M. Akin, pastor, First Baptist Church, Douglasville, Ga., replacing J. Allen Hill, Clarkston, Ga.; Chris T. Winkleman, pastor, First Baptist Church, Harrisburg, Ill., replacing Sheila K. Satterthwaite, Maryville, Ill.; Jerry W. Benge, missionary and member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, Roseville, Mich., replacing Karen A. Villalpando, Sterling Heights, Mich.; Ricky Wilson, pastor, Christian Faith Fellowship, Downingtown, Pa., replacing Nancy J. Patrick, Harrisburg, Pa.

Nominated for term to expire in 2023 is Flossie E. Castle, layperson and member of Mercy Hill Church, Greensboro, N.C., replacing Sarah J. Davenport, Raleigh, N.C., who resigned.

Nominated for second term are Joel A. Bundick, Centennial, Colo.; Bruce L. Roach, Minot, N.Dak.; Krystal A. Gutierrez, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Cory M. Gonyo, Bettendorf, Iowa; Jonathan L. Newkirk, Paola, Kan.; Trent Snyder, Lexington, Ky.; Tim Amert, Rochester, Minn.; Daniel S. Lambert, Kalispell, Mont.; Will Gatling, Raleigh, N.C.; Keith Evans, Pullman, Wash.; Douglas O. (Doug) Melton, Oklahoma City, Okla.; Jim P. Crockett, Hendersonville, Tenn.

2020 NORTH AMERICAN MISSION BOARD (52 trustees): 12 nominations considered; 5 new trustees; 7 renominations.

Nominees with term to expire in 2024 are David Mills, pastor, Beech Haven Church, Athens, Ga., replacing Andy W. Childs, Toccoa, Ga., who declined to serve a second term; David J. Younker, layperson and member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, Marietta, Ga., replacing Jimmy L. (Jay) Watkins, Valdosta, Ga., who resigned; David C. Seaton, pastor, Heights Community Church, Collinsville, Ill., replacing John (Sammy) Simmons, Benton, Ill., who resigned; David Killibrew, layperson and member of Hope Church, Las Vegas, replacing Gerald (Duane) Murray, Las Vegas, who resigned; Matt M. King, layperson and member of Remnant Church, Richmond, Va., replacing Gary M. Jenkins, Sr., who resigned.

Nominated for second term are Jonathan W. Jarboe, Redlands, Calif.; George L. Falldine, Warner Robins, Ga.; Jon K. Anderson, Washington, D.C.; Roy Henry, Battle Creek, Mich.; Mark S. Gilbert, Winston-Salem, N.C.; Grant Gaines, Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Eric J. Thomas, Norfolk, Va.

2021 NORTH AMERICAN MISSION BOARD (50 trustees): 10 nominations considered; 3 new trustees; 7 renominations.

Nominee with term to expire in 2025 replacing trustees ineligible for reelection is Bill C. Lighty, area missionary and member of The River Church, Monument, Colo., replacing William G. (Bill) Ingram, Aurora, Colo.

Also nominated for term to expire in 2025 are Jackie Allen, pastor, Cross Church, Surprise, Ariz., replacing Brian Bowman, Phoenix, who resigned; Frank Williams, pastor, Wake Eden Community Baptist Church, Bronx, N.Y., replacing Chelsi N. Holbrook, Long Island City, N.Y., who resigned.

Nominated for second term are Rick L. Frie, Jenks, Okla.; Briana Weathersby, Harrisburg, Pa.; Joe T. Youngblood, Aiken, S.C.; Randy D. Bradley, Travelers Rest, S.C.; Harry L. Smith, Cordova, Tenn.; Kenneth W. Priest, Plano, Texas; Clark Reynolds, Houston.

2020 LIFEWAY CHRISTIAN RESOURCES (51 trustees): 12 nominations considered; 5 new trustees; 7 renominations.

Nominees with term to expire in 2024 replacing trustees ineligible for reelection include Ross Kwong, pastoral assistant, Bethany Baptist Church, Bellflower, Calif., replacing Kent Dacus, Riverside, Calif.; Caleb A. Iorg, layperson and member of Garden Church, Portland, Ore., replacing Mildred A. (Millie) Burkett, Gresham, Ore.; Gary Comeforo, layperson and member of The Heights Baptist Church, Colonial Heights, Va., replacing Michael J. (Mike) Osborne, Colonial Heights, Va.

Nominated for term to expire in 2023 is James B. Carroll, pastor, Parkway Baptist Church, Bardstown, Ky., replacing Bill Langley, Elizabethtown, Ky., who resigned; Judson S. Strawbridge, pastor, First Baptist Church, Marlin, Texas, replacing Adam B. Dooley, Sunnyvale, Texas, who resigned.

Nominated for second term are Clayton K. Speed, Hartselle, Ala.; Jose L. Ruiz, Greenwood, Mo.; Daniel S. (Dan) Cho, Cambridge, Maine; Judy A. Sonich, North Syracuse, N.Y.; Yana Conner, Durham, N.C.; Luther D. McDaniel, Hendersonville, Tenn.; Bob Pearle, Fort Worth, Texas.

2021 LIFEWAY CHRISTIAN RESOURCES (48 trustees): 8 nominations considered; 3 new trustees; 5 renominations.

Nominees with term to expire in 2025 replacing trustees ineligible for reelection include David E. Smith, pastor, First Baptist Church, Nucla, Colo., replacing Charles E. Green, Grand Junction, Colo.; Rodrick E. (Rod) Dewberry, pastor, Gospel Hope Church, Avondale Estates, Ga., replacing Paul R. Baxter, LaGrange, Ga.; Michael Duduit, dean, Anderson University and member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church, Easley, S.C., replacing Jerry C. White, Chesnee, S.C.

Nominated for second term are Randall P. (Randy) Smith, Marietta, Ga.; Curtis A. Woods, Louisville, Ky.; Billy W. Stewart, Decatur, Miss.; Michelle D. Branch, Raleigh, N.C.; Greg L. Kannady, Kingfisher, Okla.

2020 SOUTHERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY (42 trustees): 8 nominations considered; 2 new trustees; 6 renominations.

Nominees with term to expire in 2025 replacing trustee ineligible for reelection are Scott A. Vander Hamm, layperson and member of Capitol Hill Baptist Church, Washington, D.C., replacing Matt Schmucker, Washington, D.C.; Gabriel J. (Gabe) Molnar, layperson and member of Kenwood Baptist Church at Victory Memorial, Louisville, Ky., replacing Rose W. Harris, Elizabethtown, Ky.

Nominated for second term are Steve Hussung, Bowling Green, Ky.; Julie C. Emerson, Lafayette, La.; Carl M. White, Meridian, Miss.; Clint Pressley, Charlotte, N.C.; David F. Gray, Garrettsville, Ohio; Howard A. Pope, Louisville, Ky.

2021 SOUTHERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY (42 trustees): 12 nominations considered; 4 new trustees; 8 renominations.

Nominees with term to expire in 2026 replacing trustee ineligible for reelection are Benjamin S. Stubblefield, pastor, First Baptist Church, Jackson, Ala., replacing Edwin J. Hayes, Hanceville, Ala.; Danny R. Hernandez, layperson and member of ECHO Church, Chino, Calif.; replacing John A. Montgomery, Redlands, Calif.; Scott Nichols, pastor, Crossroads Community Church, Carol Stream, Ill., replacing Nina J. Wilson, Machesney Park, Ill.

Also nominated with term to expire in 2026 is John C. Piwetz, layperson and member of Crossroads Baptist Church, Elizabethtown, Ky., replacing Joshua R. (Josh) Albertsen, Fisherville, Ky., who declined to serve a second term.

Nominated for second term are Timothy A. (Tim) McCoy, Macon, Ga.; William D. (Bill) Sones, Brookhaven, Miss.; David P. Bruce, Candler, N.C.; Joe D. Ligon, Marlow, Okla.; Joshua W. Powell, Lexington, S.C.; Alan (Keith) Daniels, Irving, Texas; Will H. Langford, Chesapeake, Va.; Jeremiah W. (Jeremy) Rhoden, Louisville, Ky.

2020 SOUTHWESTERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY (40 trustees): 11 nominations considered; 5 new trustees; 6 renominations.

Nominees with term to expire in 2025 replacing trustees ineligible for reelection are Andrea Powell, layperson and member of Alpha Missionary Baptist Church, Bolingbrook, Ill., replacing Denise B. Ewing, Winthrop Harbor, Ill.; Larry Johnson, pastor, Middlebelt Baptist Church, Inkster, Mich., replacing Herschel D. Smith, Marquette, Mich.; Jordan N. Rogers, pastor, Hillcrest Baptist Church, Nederland, Texas, replacing Charles R. (Randy) Martin, Longview, Texas.

Nominated for term to expire in 2023 is Mark B. Spence, pastor, Mississippi Avenue Baptist Church, Aurora, Colo., replacing Calvin Wittman, Wheat Ridge, Colo., who resigned.

Nominated for term to expire in 2021 is James W. Taylor, layperson and member of Parkway Baptist Church, Lexington, Ky., replacing Thomas R. (Tom) James, Bowling Green, Ky., who resigned.

Nominated for second term are Timothy M. (Mark) Hindman, Prattville, Ala.; JoAnne Ruble, Pleasant Hill, Mo.; Paul Kim, Cambridge, Mass.; Andre M. Palmer, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Robert F. (Bob) Brown, Dandridge, Tenn.; Philip Levant, Colleyville, Texas.

2021 SOUTHWESTERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY (40 trustees): 7 nominations considered; 1 new trustee; 6 renominations.

Nominee with term to expire in 2026 replacing trustee ineligible for reelection is Mike Bussey, pastor, Walk Church, Las Vegas, replacing Charles E. (Eddie) Miller, Reno, Nev.

Nominated for second term are Richard B. (Brad) Lewter, Fort Smith, Ark.; James W. Taylor, Lexington, Ky.; Jonathan D. Richard, Estancia, N.M.; Matthew A. Kirkland, Christiansburg, Va.; Aaron Sligar, Sutton, W.Va.; Danny Roberts, North Richland Hills, Texas.

2020 NEW ORLEANS BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY (40 trustees): 9 nominations considered; 7 new trustees 2 renomination.

Nominees with term to expire in 2025 replacing trustees ineligible for reelection are Timothy A. (Tim) Ohls, pastor, Believers Southern Baptist Church, Wichita, Kan., replacing Thomas H. Douglas, Kansas City, Kan.; Zeola Y. Carey, layperson and member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, Roseville, Mich., replacing Margaret R. Marcus, Flushing, Mich.; Rebekah E. Harrison, layperson and member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church, Greenville, S.C., replacing Dennis J. (D. J.) Horton, Moore, S.C.

Also nominated for term to expire in 2025 are Sarah R. Hagar, children’s minister, Council Road Baptist Church, Bethany, Okla., replacing Jason E. Langley, Mannford, Okla., who resigned; Sammy Lee, layperson and member of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, New Orleans, replacing John P. Foster, New Orleans, who declined to serve a second term.

Nominated for term to expire in 2023 is Angela C. Unruh, layperson and member of Cross Fellowship Church, Colorado Springs, Colo., replacing Tony Lambert, Denver, Colo., who resigned.

Nominated for term to expire in 2022 is William P. (Phil) Hanberry, layperson and member of Temple Baptist Church, Hattiesburg, Miss., replacing R. Bryant Barnes, Jr., who resigned.

Nominated for second term are David T. Um, Cambridge, Mass.; Shawn Paschal, Tom Bean, Texas.

2021 NEW ORLEANS BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY (40 trustees): 9 nominations considered; 4 new trustees 5 renominations.

Nominees with term to expire in 2026 replacing trustees ineligible for reelection are Shannon B. Brown, IT administrator and member of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, New Orleans, replacing Leland Crawford, Minden, La.; Joshua L. (Josh) Proffitt, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Lafayette, La., replacing Jerry W. Price, West Monroe, La.

Also nominated for term to expire in 2026 is Kristen C. Phelps, layperson and member of New City Church, New York, N.Y., replacing Dana D. Duncan, Lagrangeville, N.Y., who declined to serve a second term.

Nominated for term to expire in 2022 is Timothy E. Binns, evangelism associate and member of First Baptist Church, Fairborn, Ohio, replacing Joshua A. (Josh) Carter, Cincinnati, Ohio, who resigned.

Nominated for second term are Tim L. Searcy, Allen, Ky.; Robert D. Hutchinson, Harrisonville, Mo.; Kevin R. Chaney, Charlotte, N.C.; Allan D. Thompson, Princeton, W.Va.; Gary B. Shows, Hattiesburg, Miss.

2020 SOUTHEASTERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY (30 trustees): 3 nominations considered; 2 new trustees; 1 renomination.

Nominee with term to expire in 2025 replacing trustee ineligible for reelection is Raymond Brown, layperson and member of Aletheia Church, Harrisonburg, Va., replacing Richard E. (Dick) Baker, Norfolk, Va.

Also nominated for term to expire in 2025 is Ann A. White, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, Woodstock, Ga., replacing John Onwuchekwa, Atlanta, Ga., who resigned.

Nominated for second term is Rusty Small, Appomattox, Va.

2021 SOUTHEASTERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY (30 trustees): 4 nominations considered; 1 new trustee; 3 renominations.

Nominee with term to expire in 2026 is David L. White, Jr., pastor, First Baptist Church, Douglasville, Ga., replacing Joe Forrester, Dacula, Ga., who resigned.

Nominated for second term are T. Brett Golson, Collins, Miss.; Carlos F. Goodrich, Clemmons, N.C.; Timothy C. Dale, Wilson, N.C.

2020 MIDWESTERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY (35 trustees): 8 nominations considered; 7 new trustees; 1 renomination.

Nominees with term to expire in 2025 replacing trustees ineligible for reelection are Lisa W. Gunn, layperson and member of Morrison Heights Baptist Church, Clinton, Miss., replacing Daniel R. Heeringa, Houston, Miss.; Stephen J. Weeks, pastor, Redemption City Church, Philadelphia, Pa., replacing Stanley K. Mauldin, Paoli, Pa.; Linda A. Adeniji, layperson and member of Mosaic Bible Fellowship, Kansas City, Mo., replacing D. Douglas (Doug) Richey, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

Also nominated for term to expire in 2025 are Daniel Torres, pastor, Swerve Church, Brooklyn, N.Y., replacing Clyde D. Meador, Glen Allen, Va., who resigned; Carl J. (Jason) Spade, pastor, Fairlawn Baptist Church, Parkersburg, W.Va., replacing Kenneth H. (Hugh) Stidham, Scott Depot, W.Va., who resigned.

Nominated for term to expire in 2023 is John M. Rainwater, layperson and member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Little Rock, Ark., replacing Michael Jefferies, Overland Park, Kan., who resigned.

Nominated for term to expire in 2022 is Larry T. Lewis, pastor, Vann Avenue Baptist Church, Evansville, Ind., replacing Brandon Shields, Indianapolis, who resigned.

Nominated for second term is Ralph B. Lassiter, Omaha, Neb.

2021 MIDWESTERN BAPTIST THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY (35 trustees): 6 nominations considered; 1 new trustees; 5 renominations.

Nominee with term to expire in 2026 replacing trustee ineligible for reelection is Nathan Naoumi, teaching pastor, Shadow Hills Church, Las Vegas, replacing Charles W. Campbell, Springfield, Ill.

Nominated for second term are James B. Sineath, Jr., Melbourne, Fla.; M. Lane Harrison, Ozark, Mo.; Emmanuel Fontaine, Saugus, Mass.; David Meany, Collierville, Tenn.; Chad McDonald, Lenexa, Kan.

2020 GATEWAY SEMINARY (39 trustees): 8 nominations considered; 5 new trustees; 3 renominations.

Nominees with term to expire in 2025 replacing trustees ineligible for reelection are Raul Lozoya, layperson and member of Remnant Church, Richmond, Va., replacing Ralph C. Duke, Herndon, Va.; Peter K. Jung, layperson and member of Bethany Baptist Church, Bellflower, Calif., replacing K. Milton Higgins, Fresno, Calif.

Also nominated for term to expire in 2025 are Matthew F. (Matt) Endris, pastor, Fairview Alpha Baptist Church, Coushatta, La., replacing David E. Crosby, New Orleans, who declined to serve a second term; Salome Pemberton, layperson and member of Mosaic Baptist Church, Brooklyn, N.Y., replacing Carol X. Geng, Niskayuna, N.Y., who resigned.

Nominated for term to expire in 2023 is Gregory D. Smith, layperson and member of Orchard Church, Commerce City, Colo., replacing Bob Bender, Black Forest, Colo., who resigned.

Nominated for second term are J. Robert (Bob) White, Lawrenceville, Ga.; Kevin T. Scott, Boston, Mass.; Steve Davidson, Clovis, Calif.

2021 GATEWAY SEMINARY (39 trustees): 7 nominations considered; 1 new trustee; 6 renominations.

Nominee with term to expire in 2026 replacing trustee ineligible for reelection is Matt Carter, pastor, Sagemont Church, Houston, replacing Terry M. Turner, Mesquite, Texas.

Nominated for second term are Steven N. Davidson, Sellersburg, Ind.; Mark Trammell, Mt. Airy, Md.; Stephen C.M. Long, Bosque Farms, N.M.; Michael Day, Bartlett, Tenn.; Philip W. Kell, Fresno, Calif.; Wilfred Selvaraj, San Francisco.

2020 ETHICS & RELIGIOUS LIBERTY COMMISSION (34 trustees): 7 nominations considered; 3 new trustees; 4 renominations.

Nominees with term to expire in 2024 replacing trustees ineligible for reelection include Anthony Cox, pastor, Mercy Hill Church, Phoenix, replacing Roberta L. (Bobbi) Gilchrist, Sierra Vista, Ariz.; Sherry L. Peveto, layperson and member of First Baptist Church, West Monroe, La., replacing Ryan E. Gatti, Bossier City, La.; Lennox Graham, layperson and member of Colonial Baptist Church, Randallstown, Md., replacing Brian N. Corrick, Nanjemoy, Md.

Nominated for second term are Lori A. Bova, Hobbs, N.M.; Alan E. Gayle, Eugene, Ore.; Preston T. White, Princeton, W.Va.; Kelly Hancock, North Richland Hills, Texas.

2021 ETHICS & RELIGIOUS LIBERTY COMMISSION (34 trustees): 9 nominations considered; 3 new trustees; 6 renominations.

Nominees with term to expire in 2025 replacing trustees ineligible for reelection include Joseph C. (Joe) Godfrey, executive director, Alabama Citizens Action Program and member of Shades Mountain Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala., replacing William R. (Bill) Morgan, Prattville, Ala.; Jonathan C. Ferré, pastor, Garden Ranch Baptist Church, Colorado Springs, Colo., replacing Allen L. (Al) Simmons, Wheat Ridge, Colo.; Amy Pettway, layperson and member of Family Church, West Palm Beach, Fla., replacing Ron D. Harvey, Pompano, Fla.

Nominated for second term are B. Todd Howard, Pine Bluff, Ark.; A. B. Vines, Spring Valley, Calif.; Jimmy D. Patterson, Newnan, Ga.; Janeé England, Reno, Nev.; Tony L. Beam, Greer, S.C.; Jonathan R. Whitehead, Lee’s Summit, Mo.