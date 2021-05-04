SBC presidential candidate to visit Jefferson City church

JEFFERSON CITY – Mike Stone, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Blackshear, Ga., and one of four 2021 Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) presidential candidates, will speak at an “inspirational and informational” meeting at Concord Baptist Church here, May 10. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Stone is also the immediate past chairman of the SBC Executive Committee.

Monte Shinkle, pastor of Concord Baptist Church, said he has come to know and respect Stone while serving alongside him on the SBC Executive Committee.

“Mike is a solid leader, a very conservative guy,” Shinkle said. “He’s very well spoken, yet he resonates with somebody like me. He’s been a good leader.”

Shinkle told The Pathway that he hopes the evening event will not only provide information about Stone and about issues facing the SBC, but also inspiration from biblical preaching. Shinkle said anyone is invited to the event.

He also hopes that guests will learn more about the Conservative Baptist Network (CBN), a partnership of Southern Baptists that aims to uphold biblical authority and Great Commission efforts in the SBC. Stone serves on the CBN steering council, and Shinkle co-coordinates the Missouri chapter of the CBN alongside Brian Jump, pastor of First Baptist Church, Clever.

Three other men have also been announced as 2021 SBC presidential candidates: R. Albert Mohler, president, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary; Ed Litton, pastor, Redemption Church, Saraland, Ala.; and Randy Adams, executive director/treasurer, Northwest Baptist Convention. At press time, The Pathway had received no word about these SBC presidential candidates speaking in Missouri.

Concord Baptist Church is located at 3720 West Truman Blvd in Jefferson City. For more information, visit www.concordjc.org or www.facebook.com/concordjc.