MBU announces intent to return to normal in-person operations for Fall ’21

ST. LOUIS (MBU) – Missouri Baptist University plans to resume normal campus operations beginning this fall including fully face-to-face courses, campus activities and athletic events.

The University will continue to employ COVID-19 mitigation strategies based on public health guidelines.

“While this year has certainly been full of challenges, our safety planning has served us well, in part, because of the thoughtful and selfless efforts of our students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Keith Ross, MBU president. “Because of such vigilance, along with the continued rollout of the vaccination, we are able to begin planning for a fall 2021 semester that I believe will be resemblant of pre-pandemic days.”

Due to COVID-19, MBU modified its 2020-2021 academic schedule, which included hybrid courses, and limited attendance at special events including athletic events. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus has continued to decline after peaking this past fall.

The Fall 2021 semester is expected to mark a return to normalcy including expanded in-person course offerings, the return of campus events, including Welcome Weekend and Homecoming, weekly in-person chapel and travel study.

“While we must remain vigilant in our efforts to provide a safe learning community, we are excited to provide the Christ-centered, in-person collegiate experience that our students desire,” Ross added.

MBU’s fall 2021 semester is set to begin Aug. 23.