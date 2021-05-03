HLGU Granted Renewal of Moorman Professorship Grant

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University has been granted a three-year renewal of the Moorman Professorship Grant. HLGU originally received a two-year grant from the Moorman Foundation in 2019.

This funding made it possible to implement programming on campus that focused on the foundational principles of a free society. Through exclusive lecture series and student-led reading groups, students have the opportunity to better understand and to participate in conversations about democratic government, free-market economic systems, and strong socio-cultural institutions. These three principles are at the core of programming funded by the Moorman Foundation.

Programming is executed by HLGU’s Moorman Professor, Mr. Scott Hall. “The funding from the Moorman Foundation allows us to promote free society concepts to the student body and community at large,” said Hall. “In our own small way, we’re trying to educate the population so they can make decisions that will help them prosper—that’s the whole point—to educate about free society and show people effective pathways to prosperity.”

With the grant renewal, HLGU will have the resources to continue to promote the importance of free market principles in business and society.

For more information about the Moorman Professorship or upcoming events, contact Hall at 573.629.3023, or via email at scott.hall@hlg.edu.

(This article was written by Emma Anderson, a student at Hannibal-LaGrange University.)