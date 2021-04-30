Sight & Sound announces latest production, ‘David’

LANCASTER, Pa. (Christian Newswire) – Sight & Sound announces its newest original stage production “David,” coming to audiences in Lancaster, Pennsylvania in 2022. A state-of-the-art live experience, this brand new production will use theatrical wonders to take audiences inside the story of the legendary figure who notoriously rose from shepherd to king after defeating the giant Goliath.

The production of ‘DAVID’ will present the familiar Bible story in a fresh way when it premieres on Sight & Sound’s 300-foot panoramic stage in Lancaster, Pa., with massive sets, special effects and original music inspired by the Psalms.

“The show will break down the complexities of who David was,” said Sight & Sound Communications Manager Katie Miller. “We’re excited to take audiences inside his triumphs and struggles as we get to know this king who was known as a man after God’s own heart.”

For more ticket and event information, visit https://www.sight-sound.com/.