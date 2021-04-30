HLGU Spring Concert Announcement

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – The Hannibal-LaGrange University Department of Music will be presenting its spring concert called “A Celtic Cry!” on May 6, 2021, at 7 pm in the Parker Theatre of the Roland Fine Arts Center.

The HLGU Concert Choir under the direction of Jane Griffen will perform, “Home and the Heartland,” “Cloudsong,” “Lift the Wings,” “Shivna,” and “Freedom,” all composed by Bill Whelan. Other pieces are “Morning Prayer” and “A Gaelic Blessing” plus more. Soloists are Rebekah Schaffer, Imsunaro Longchar, Micha Carlock, Ben Hendricksmeyer, and Rylan Poole. Songs will be accompanied by piano, flute, and Celtic drumming.

The HLGU Concert Band under the direction of Frank North will present various pieces based on the Irish or Scottish tradition. Titles include “Ireland: of Legend and Lore” by Robert W. Smith; “Molly on the Shore” by Grainger/Shaffer; and several flute students will present movements from Celtic Suite by Herman Beeftink.

Attendance requires a free ticket with limited seating. If you would like to reserve tickets, please call Jane Griffen at 573-629-3165.