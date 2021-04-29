HLGU’S first annual day of giving a huge success

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University’s first ever Day of Giving was a massive success.

HLGU set out with a goal of 240 total gifts within the timeframe between noon on Thursday, April 15 and noon on Friday, April 16. This goal was met, with a total of 258 gifts in the 24-hour period. In total, HLGU raised $60,370.74 over the 24 hours of giving.

“We are so grateful for the many alumni and friends that made our Day of Giving a success,” said HLGU president Dr. Anthony Allen. “Our staff did an outstanding job! Thank you to all who helped us reach our goal. You guys are awesome!”

The HLGU Day of Giving also featured three matching gifts that were all met.

The HLGU Board of Visitors issued a matching challenge up to $16,000 toward scholarships, and $16,075 toward scholarships was raised. With the match, $32,075 was raised in total toward student scholarships.

A matching gift up to $2,500 toward the Dan Hurst Softball Scholarship was met with $2,855 raised. With the match, $5,355 was raised in total toward the scholarship.

Additionally, a $1,400 matching gift toward a 9-hold disc golf course was met with $1,875 raised. With the match, $3,275 was raised in total toward the disc golf course. The disc golf course is fully funded and construction will begin in the upcoming months.

“We’re so pleased with the outcome of the Day of Giving,” said Vice President for Institutional Advancement Dr. Ray Carty. “Not just because of the funds received, but because of the generosity and the love of people who are friends of HLGU and work for the kingdom of God through their efforts.”

“Thank you to the HLGU Trojan Community who contributed in any way to our first HLGU Day of Giving,” said Director of Alumni Services and Development Lauren Youse. “When our office began talking about this event last spring, we hoped for 100 gifts and $15,000…but we were thinking what we could do, and not what God could do. The outpouring of support was a blessing to our office and definitely to the school and our students! We’ve already begun to think of ways to make next year even better.”

HLGU has scheduled its 2022 Day of Giving for noon on April 21 to noon on April 22, 2022.