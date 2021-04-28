Bott Radio highlights National Day of Prayer event

JEFFERSON CITY – Bott Radio Network has highlighted Missouri’s National Day of Prayer observance in a recent radio segment. They spoke with Pathway editor Don Hinkle, who is serving as this year’s coordinator for the event and will serve as master of ceremonies. Listen below:

The National Day of Prayer is scheduled for noon on May 6 in The Rotunda of the State Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft will be the featured speaker. Other speakers who have committed to attend include Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Other statewide officeholders will attend along with members of the Missouri General Assembly. The event at the State Capitol is free and open to the public.