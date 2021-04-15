SBC resolutions submission portal opens

NASHVILLE (BP) – The submission portal for 2021 SBC resolutions opened April 15 at 12:01 am.

In accordance with SBC Bylaw 20, proposed resolutions may be submitted as early as April 15 but no later than 15 days prior to the SBC Annual Meeting, giving the Resolutions Committee a two-week period in which to consider submissions. Committee members also may propose resolutions for consideration during its deliberations. Resolutions may not be submitted during the annual meeting.

Proposed resolutions must be accompanied by certification that the individual submitting the resolution is a member in good standing of a church qualified to send messengers to the SBC Annual Meeting. This submitter may provide a copy of his or her 2021 SBC Annual Meeting preregistration form or complete a “Credentials for Resolution Submittal” form that is available on the website.

Proposed resolutions and accompanying certification should be preferably be uploaded via the website, but also may be sent by email to resolutions@sbc.net or mailed to the Committee on Resolutions in care of the SBC Executive Committee, 901 Commerce St., Nashville, TN 37203. The drafts must be typewritten, titled, dated and include complete contact information for the person and his or her church.

No person will be allowed to submit more than three resolutions per year. If a properly submitted resolution is not forwarded by the Committee on Resolutions to the SBC Annual Meeting, a two-thirds vote of messengers would be required to bring the proposed resolution to the convention floor.

Those unable to access the portal for any reason may contact the office of the vice president for communications (615-782-8645) at the SBC Executive Committee to receive a proper form.

During the annual meeting, the Convention Bulletin will list the title and disposition of all properly submitted resolutions, along with the name and city of residence of the person submitting the resolution.

The SBC Committee on Resolutions has the authority to combine, title or retitle, and reword submitted resolutions and to submit resolutions entirely of its own making. The committee may also decline to recommend properly submitted resolutions to the Convention for adoption. A decision to decline may be overturned only by a 2/3 vote of the Convention, as provided by SBC Bylaw 20.

The deadline for submitting resolutions will be May 31.